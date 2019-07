The Deloitte Scholarship is funded by Yayasan Deloitte KassimChan. Since inception in 2018, it is reported to have awarded close to RM300,000 to deserving university students pursuing accountancy.

Among the Deloitte Scholarship 2019 recipients are Syaza Khalisah Sulaiman reading a Bachelor of Accounting undergraduate programme at University of Malaya; Ku Nurfarzana Ku Fauzi from Universiti Teknologi MARA pursuing the Associate of Chartered Certified Accounts qualifications; and Bachelor of Accounting (Hons) student from Tunku Abdul Rahman University College - Ong Fang Lin.

Besides offering accountancy students from recognised local universities financial aid, the Deloitte Scholarship also provides recipients with opportunities to take part in personal development programmes, obtain one-on-one coaching sessions, attain a variety of CSR experiences via various Deloitte initiatives and internship programmes, as well as receive potential employment opportunities/permanent job placements with Deloitte and a chance at receiving full sponsorship to pursue future professional accounting qualifications.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on financial needs, academic merits, a strong desire to learn, and sincere aspiration to make an impact to society.