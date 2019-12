DISTED College recently held its Pre-University Graduation 2019 at its main campus in Penang.

Some 90 Cambridge A-Level and SACE-i (South Australia Certificate of Education) students attended the ceremony.

The President and CEO of DISTED College, Dr Seah Soo Aun officially commenced the event with a speech to congratulate all graduating students.

Top achiever Bryan Ng Tung Chen who obtained the Best Across Award and Best Subject Award in Economics and Mathematics Method in the SACE-i programme said the combination of coursework and exams mirrored the assessment methods in universities which had given him the opportunity to familiarise himself with the new learning styles.

“I have also been lucky to have some dedicated and knowledgeable lecturers who never hesitated to give us the extra help and guidance when we needed it.”

A-Level Top achiever Hannah Firzanah Jaafar who was awarded the Best Across Award and Best Subject in Law and English Language shared: “I have my law lecturer to thank for my achievement. Without her guidance, I don’t think I would have been able to obtain the Best Subject Award.”

Two other top achievers were Yap Jiong Yan who obtained the highest score in the world in Mathematics in the recent May/June 2019 AS examinations and Khow Ji Yin who obtained the Top in Malaysia Award in English Language in 2018 and Chan Yan Juo who obtained an ATAR of 95.55 in the 2018 SACE-i Examination. - by Ian McIntyre