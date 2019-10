THE “Leap of Knowledge Conference”, an annual conference held to inspire a sense of purpose and joy in education by changing hearts and shaping minds, through a series of keynotes and seminars, will be held at JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur on Nov 23.

Organised by FrogAsia and supported by YTL Foundation, the annual conference for students, teachers and parents hopes to make a difference in classrooms and communities.

With the theme “Heart” values, the conference aims to encourage participants to become a game-changer in education by becoming resilient leaders, who are able to re-imagine what could be and to pursue their vision.

“At FrogAsia, we strongly believe in a world, where everyone loves learning and where technology removes boundaries and we are heartened to see how our Frog Virtual Learning Environment has been leveling

the education playing

field across Malaysia,”

said FrogAsia’s executive director’s Lou Yeoh.

“With the right character, creative spirit and drive for excellence, lifelong learners of all ages can thrive and drive change. The upcoming conference will feature leading technologists, innovators and shapers, to inspire a sense of purpose by changing hearts and shaping minds.

“We hope the motivational experiences of our speakers will empower attendees to

be game-changers in education,” Yeoh added.

Speakers for the event include Teach for Malaysia Alumnus Soonufat Supramaniam, International Psychologist, Life Coach Dr Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, Child and Family Development Specialist Racheak Kwacz, educationist, consultant and trainer Sherina Aris, international artist and architectural designer Red Hong Yi and winner of the Global Teacher prize 2019 Peter Tabichi.

Priced at RM120, early bird tickets went on sale from Sept 10 and is available until Oct 31. Public school teachers are entitled to discounted tickets at RM60. From Nov 1 onwards, tickets will be priced at the standard rate of RM260, inclusive of meals. Tickets can be purchased at www.leapsofknowledge.com.