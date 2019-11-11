Yap receives Top in the World award

DISTED College student Yap Jiong Yan 叶 was presented with the Top in the World award for securing the highest marks in the Cambridge International Examination at AS Level for Mathematics.

Yap was thrilled and delighted when the college called him up to announce the news.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Disted College for providing a great environment to study,” Yap said. “The amazing lecturers here have effectively delivered the course content in an easy-to-understand manner, doing so in the shortest time possible so that I felt prepared to tackle the examinations,” he continued.

Being at the top is not easy as Yap had to compete with thousands of other students who also sat for the same exam.

“Studying at Disted College has given me a taste of what it’s like to study in a university environment. More importantly, the new content I have learnt in A-Levels served as a vital bridge between the O-Level syllabus and university, enabling me to be able to go through a smoother transition at university,” Yap said when sharing about how his college experience would prepare him for successful study in the future at the university.

“In the future I will pursue my studies in the field of computer science in US,” he said when asked about his next step after pre-u studies.

Another top achiever Tan Ruey Fern who had scored the highest marks in Malaysia for the English language subject plans to pursue her studies in Philosophy and Linguistics in UK after completing her A-Levels.

“I love to study languages. I would like to learn more about the aspects of language including the semantics, the structure and how people understand language,” Tan continued.

Winning students who achieved exceptional results in the Cambridge examinations were recognised at the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards Ceremony held at the Vintage Ballroom, Holiday Villa Hotel Subang Jaya recently.