THE 2030 Agenda of the United Nations delves into the idea of sustainable development, which is a planned action for people, planet and prosperity. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda to strengthen the universal peace.

Eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.

Understanding this urgency for a rapid shift towards sustainability and supporting UTAR’s and Malaysia’s aspiration in achieving the SDGs, the International Young Leaders Conference (IYLC) 2019 was conceptualised with the theme ‘Youth Empowerment and Inclusion in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals’.

Ten universities, comprising five local (including UTAR) and five international universities, participated in the conference at UTAR Sungai Long Campus, where the participants fully utilised the platform to engage in fruitful discussions and sharing sessions where they exchanged ideas and opinions for a better future, while acknowledging their potential as young leaders.

The participants were able to learn and explore the SDGs and enhance their critical thinking skills while planning and implementing their projects to match the SDGs. It further improved their understanding of the importance of implementing SDGs in the project to achieve the vision of leaving no one behind.

During the pitching session, the shortlisted finalists were given the opportunity to interact with each other and exchange ideas. The competition invoked inspiration because different projects were targeted at different communities, and the strategies to approach the community and to achieve the goals were relatively different.

Also present at the conference were UTAR vice president for Student Development and Alumni Relations Prof Dr Choong Chee Keong, Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) deputy secretary general (Environment and Climate Change) Dr Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu, UTAR president Prof Dr Ewe Hong Tat and IOI Properties Group general manager of Corporate Communication and Sustainability Kristine Ng.