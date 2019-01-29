Face the future today

The world is changing faster than ever before. Digital disruption poses unique challenges for the education sector, yet provides opportunities to deliver research and produce graduates who are primed for success in a fast-paced, international environment.

In this increasingly globalised setting, connectedness is vital for an institution such as Asia e University (AeU). By pursuing excellence in discovery, learning, and engagement, AeU is committed to transforming its successes into far-reaching benefits for communities around the world.

AeU has long held its commitment to lifelong learning, offering programmes that are accessible and flexible. It strives to prepare graduates for jobs and skills of the future and has formed many strong partnerships across industries, working closely with national and international partners to equip students with the necessary skills for 21st-century lives and careers.

In its aim to become Asia’s most globally-connected university, AeU keeps its focus on delivering measurable and sustainable outcomes via the AeU culture, primarily driven through five areas:

Innovation and digital revolution

Digital technologies and the rise of AI continue to transform lives, including the way we learn and deliver education. This has led to a rapid shift in priorities at the workplace and industry demands, which seek graduates who are digitally literate, creative, adaptable and have entrepreneurial aptitude. Hence, AeU’s commitment to drive higher education’s digital frontier by providing world-class learning support through its forward-thinking staff, technological infrastructure and its exclusive partnerships, all which improve the student experience and industry partnerships.

Global connectedness

AeU recognises that delivering true knowledge requires a highly effective partnership network across all sectors and global regions, as well as a whole-of-institution commitment to create positive change for students, staff and global communities.

Global reach

Wherever you are in the world, you can study or collaborate with AeU as its global network offers personal intercommunication that supports student learning, an enriching student experience and bleeding-edge technology and industry collaborations.

Quality and standards

Committed to quality and accountability across its operations - AeU establishes appropriate processes to maintain and enhance the quality and integrity of its teaching and learning, even how it engages with the communities it serves.

Academic study programmes and integrity

AeU maintains the quality, standard and integrity of its academic programmes through its policies, by planning, conducting surveys, analysing business intelligence data and ensuring compliance with MQA requirements.

“At AeU, we love a challenge. As we move into an increasingly digital future, we’re making sure we drive the innovation the university needs to keep ahead of pace and equip students with the digital skills and literacy required for the jobs of tomorrow.

We will be Asia’s premier university in driving the digital frontier, to enable education for the jobs of the future that make a difference to the communities we serve.”

Online MBA and MED

AeU’s has a festive promotion for its Online MBA and Online MEd programmes. Either programme can be completed within 18 months.

AeU’s Online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme consists of six core subjects, five elective subjects and one concentration area. Students can choose a general MBA or one out of six concentration areas International Business, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain Management, Accounting, Human Resource Management and Tourism Management.

The festive Special fee for the Online MBA programme is RM14,800.00 (all inclusive). For enquiries, please all / WhatsApp +6014-9629 903 or email onlinemba@aeu.edu.my For details, visit Online MBA microsite at aeu.edu.my/onlinemba.

AeU’s Online Master of Education (MEd) programme consists of nine core courses plus two courses and a project paper, selected from one concentration area. Students can choose to specialise in one out of 10 areas - Early Childhood Education, Teaching English as a Second Language, Educational Management, Educational Psychology, Instructional Technology, Curriculum & Instruction, Assessment & Evaluation, Science Education, Mathematics Education and Teaching Bahasa Malaysia.

The Festive Special fee for the Online MEd programme is RM11,880 (all inclusive). For enquiries, please call / WhatsApp 010-7699903 or email onlinemed@aeu.edu.my or visit Online MEd microsite at onlinemed.aeu.edu.my