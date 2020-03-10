Fashion industry exposure

THE students of Management and Science University (MSU) recently organised a Young Ambassador Programme to Osaka, Japan.

As an initiative under the Global Leadership Programme (GLP), the objective of the trip was to showcase talents from among MSU’s young fashion designers from the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA) at the international platform.

In addition, the exposure was another great opportunity for the students to map their future careers.

The trip saw the participation of 11 Bachelor in Fashion Design students with Marketing and Diploma in Fashion Design at the 144th Urdagakuen Collection 2020.

The visit provided an opportunity for the students to understand the local culture and broaden their awareness of cross-cultural and current trends in the fashion industry.

Held at the Grand Front Osaka, the students showcased six pieces on parade and three on display. The fashion show was an eye-opener for the students in making fashion collections, exhibits and conducting an international level runway.

During the trip, they also visited major tourist attractions in Dotonbori for the fashion photo shoot, the Kyoto Tango, the Tango Textile Industry Association, the Textile Silk Fabric for Kimono, the Tango Chirimen History Museum and the Mineyama Fukushikai Social Welfare Corp for community engagement activities with orphanages.

The trip included a meet and greet session with the mayor of Yosano town, Toma Yamazoe, where the students introduced MSU as one of the top universities in the world and the Asian region.

The GLP programme is MSU’s mobility effort in providing international exposure to students before they graduate. Such efforts will essentially help them to become holistic and enterprising graduates.

Before the trip to Japan, similar cross-cultural trips were organised to Turkey, Australia, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei and Singapore.