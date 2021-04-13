Fast-track to the top

HELP’S diploma programmes empower students with robust intellectual skills and a future-ready mindset. Enabling them to mature with academic and professional guidance and mentorship from the distinguished faculty members and excel in their university studies. Because of their strong academic standing, they are also widely recognised and accepted for credit transfer to universities in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and China.

HELP offers six fast-track diploma to degree programmes for SPM and O-Level students aimed at saving cost and time. They also come with substantial benefits.

These are the Diploma in Business, Diploma in IT, Diploma in Business Management, Diploma in Accounting, Diploma in Communication and Diploma in Early Childhood Education. Where the conventional route would take five years from diploma to degree, these courses can now be completed in four years or fewer. The benefits are substantial: apart from savings in fees and living expenses, graduates are able to enter the job market sooner and have a head-start in gaining experience to improve their career prospects.

The Diploma in Business offered by the HELP Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting (FBEA) prepares students to enter business-related degree programmes at HELP. The curriculum provides a strong background for degree specialisation in accounting, finance, economics, entrepreneurship, business psychology, human resource management, international business, hospitality and tourism management, or marketing.

Moreover, the accounting programme is granted maximum exemptions by professional bodies such as ACCA, ICAEW, and MAICSA.

The Diploma is also accepted by universities in the UK, Australia and New Zealand for credit transfer into Year 2 studies. And HELP’s business programmes have the distinction of being the only ones in Malaysia whose credits are accepted into final year study by the University of Queensland.

The HELP Diploma in IT offered by the Faculty of Computing and Digital Technology (FCDT) provides a thorough grounding in fundamental skills as well as theoretical understanding. Students learn 4IR subjects like IoT, Big Data, Software Development, AI, Machine learning, Cloud Architecture and Blockchain.

The Diploma in IT also allows a fast-track to degree programmes in universities like the University of Queensland, Beijing Jiaotong University, University of Technology Sydney and the Eastern Institute of Technology New Zealand.

The other significant cost and time saving fast-track programme at HELP University is the one offered by the Department of Management Studies (DOMS).

DOMS offers the Diploma in Business Management and the Diploma in Accounting which stream into three 3+0 degree programmes that the department offers in collaboration with the University of Derby (UoD): the BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance, BA (Hons) Business Management, and the BA (Hons) Business Management (International Business).

UoD students receive an additional qualification upon graduation: an Advanced Diploma in Management and Leadership from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), the UK’s chartered body for management and leadership.

Students with the DOMS Diploma are able to complete the UoD degree in three-and-a-half years instead of the usual four, including a subsidised 10-day study trip to the UoD campus in the UK

The Faculty of Arts and Communication of HELP University is acknowledged as a hub of academic excellence and creativity in three majors: Media Studies, Marketing Communication, and Public Relations.

Its Diploma in Communication (Dip Com) provides an ideal foundation for students to stream into any one of the degree majors, supported by a state-of-the-art production studio, editing suite and a graphic design lab. The Dip Com permits entry into Year 2 of the BCom, thus enabling SPM (or equivalent) students to graduate in four years.

Modules taught in Dip Com include social and business communication, data analytics, filmmaking for YouYube and social media, video production, advertising, and digital marketing.

“The emphasis on the courses is practical, interactive, fun and immersive,” said faculty dean Prof Andy Hickson. “They are taught by industry experts, academics and professionals who take you on amazing physical and imaginative journeys that will take you to places and teach you things you never thought possible.”

The Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECE) at HELP provides a strong social and psychological understanding of children. This is an essential basis for nurturing the creativity and talents of aspiring educator-carers across all early childhood care and education settings and scenarios including the arts, music, drama and constructions.

ECE lecturers and students also have access to leading international schools for practicum sessions. This includes the adjacent top-rated HELP International School which also functions as a laboratory for testing, innovating and improving pedagogical tools and skills.

Diploma students entering HELP degree programmes also enjoy many other distinct benefits.

Value-added subjects such as Critical Thinking Skills, Personal Development & Leadership and Study Skills hone students’ higher order thinking abilities.

For further enquiries, email marketing@help.edu.my, visit www.help.edu.my or call 03 2716 2000.