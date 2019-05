MALAYSIANS are fortunate to have many religious occasions and festive events to celebrate. And just around the corner is Hari Raya, a day our Muslim brothers and sisters give gratitude to God after a month of fasting and abstinence.

With the celebration close at hand, Metrojaya puts forward discounts and activities to add joy and delight to the festive occasion. Let’s celebrate with more style this year especially with the trendy variety and amazing sales and bargains available at Metrojaya stores - Mid Valley Megamall, The Curve, Brem Mall, Plaza Pelangi Johor and Suria Sabah.

Metrojaya Cardmembers get rewarded with its “Members Get More” gift promotion. Spend a minimum of RM250 in a single receipt and receive an electronics organiser; spend over RM380 and get a four-piece shopping cart bag to help make grocery shopping a lighter and more pleasant experience.

It’s fair but far from square as customers get a chance to win their family a vacation with Metrojaya’s “Beli & Menang Holiday” campaign. It’s effortless to enter and a favourable opportunity to win. Just spend RM100 in a single receipt for a chance to win a 3D/2N stay and play vacation at Legoland Malaysia Resort.

So, get started on your Hari Raya preparations by first working on your wardrobe at Metrojaya, offering all you need for a stylish celebration. Rid those OOTD (outfit of the day) woes with the range of super chic and fashionable selections for men, women and children. From baju Melayu, baju kurung, songkok, bags, shoes, accessories and trinkets, home decor, dining and cutlery sets, the choices are endless. Indulge in the array of super stylish brands waiting to give you a stellar celebration. For a start, hop over to Metrojaya Mid Valley Megamall, ready to satiate your Raya must-have’s, wants and needs. And whilst there, take part in the lineup of fun-filled activities, or be entertained with the specially-planned schedule of performances to ring in the festive occasion.

Watch graceful dancers move to the rhythm of traditional Malay songs; listen to the tinkling of the “saron pekin” while being charmed by the gamelan spectacle; then walk down memory lane offering an opportunity to indulge in traditional games that were the “in thing” before the dawn of the rise of technology. Here’s a chance to introduce your children to “congkak”, “batu Seremban”, “gasing”, “chapteh” or “takraw”, all in the in-store comforts of Metrojaya.

If art and craft is your thing, join one of three workshops in May, from batik-painting, Raya cookie-decorating or ketupat-weaving. For more information, visit the Metrojaya official website or its social media accounts; there’s an exciting and beautiful “Lebaran” waiting for you and your family at Metrojaya.