INSPECTOR Thivenrajoo Krisnamoorthy, who currently serves as the head of the Narcotics Crime Investigation division at the Belaga district police headquarters in Sarawak, is an alumnus of Management and Science University (MSU).

He graduated with a Bachelor in Forensic Science (Hons) in 2015, and has been with the police force for two years.

In becoming an inspector, the 29-year-old has fulfilled the dream of his late father, who was also a policeman.

“To be honest, it was my father’s dream to see me join the force, but he was not there when I became a policeman. That still shatters some part of me.

“My idol was and will always be my late father. I grew up watching and admiring him. He taught me to live life with principles,” he said.

On his current role, Thivenrajoo said: “Being in the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, I am at war against drugs and drug lords on a daily basis. I want a drug-free country for the future generations and to help those who have (been entrapped by) this atrocious addiction.

“I try to understand and help drug abusers get out of their addiction. Putting them behind bars will be my last option. They need help more than anyone else.”

As much as he is driven to eradicate the use and distribution of drugs and ensure the law is upheld in this aspect, putting offenders behind bars for their crimes is not easy to deal with emotionally.

“When one of the suspects in my first high profile case was sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking, I had to admit I felt sad when I saw the suspect’s single mother, together with other family members, crying outside the High Court in Kuching as he was taken away to prison.

“Despite doing the right thing, this is one aspect of the job that is difficult to handle,” he said.

Fond memories

Reminiscing the times at his alma mater, Thivenrajoo said the education he received at MSU helped mould him into who he is today.

As a student who received the Dean’s List Award eight times under the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, and also a recipient of other academic awards during MSU’s 16th Convocation in 2015, he has certainly done well for himself.

“MSU has definitely helped me build my interpersonal skills, especially in communication. I was a very quiet boy in school, but after joining MSU, I gained confidence in public speaking and courage in expressing myself.”

For future MSUrians aspiring to join the police force, Thivenrajoo said: “Do not compromise on your core values and self-pride while serving in the force. Earn the trust and respect of the public for the person you are, not just for the uniform you wear.”

