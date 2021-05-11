Future outlook of hospitality, travel, events and culinary industry

THE Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Malaysian economy since March 2020. The tourism industry has come to a standstill and not progressing with the closure of the international borders. This has directly affected the hospitality, culinary and events industry in Malaysia. Thus, the Berjaya Land Property group board realises that it is insufficient to kickstart the current sluggish tourism industry. Through the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan in Malaysia, the hotels, resorts and property development business segments are stimulating local economic activities by adopting a prudent approach and remaining agile across its business operations till now.

Since the lockdown started around the world, the millennials have officially overtaken Baby Boomers in the US that could well last into 2034 where Gen Z will be fully employable at the peak around 78 million (source: Social Table). Diana Verde Nieto, the co-founder and CEO of Positive Luxury said: “Millennials are twice as likely to support brands with strong management of environmental and social issues, and expect brands to not only manage their impact but communicate it.”

Berjaya University College (BUC) believes that the world is undergoing a major reformation in decision-making and buying power and people are desperate to travel and explore new trends of cuisine and exposure in staying in authentic hotels out of their home countries. Hence, BUC’s Faculty of Hospitality & Tourism and Faculty of Culinary Arts have customised their curriculum to ensure students grasp the concept of excellent customer satisfaction with good soft-skills programmes at all levels.

> Diploma in Culinary Arts

> Bachelor of Culinary Arts Management (Hons)

> Diploma in Events Management

> Bachelor of Events Management (Hons)

> Diploma in Heritage Cuisine

> Diploma in Hotel Management

> Bachelor of Hospitality Management (Hons)

> Diploma in Patisserie

> Diploma in Tourism and Travel Management

> Bachelor of Tourism Management (Hons)

For more information , call 018-388 0681 or visit www.berjaya.edu.my