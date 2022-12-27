Get your Masters in Creative Digital Media (MCDM) at UniKL

“Learning never exhausts the mind.” – Leonardo da Vinci. Students who have obtained a degree and wish to further their studies to a higher level such as a master’s degree, specifically by research will need to have a research idea which can be implemented throughout the study period.

A two (2) year study period in research mode makes it possible to produce students whom will later be able to collaborate in the fields such as digital education schools, digital media production houses, web technologies agencies, augmented reality production agencies, computer animation, motion pictures organizations and social media content advertising companies. Thus, choosing the right university is vital. Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) is the university of choice that offers a master’s degree opportunity in the field of creative digital media or better known as Master in Creative Digital Media (MCDM). This programme has been developed to meet the current and future industry demand in the field of multimedia, which requires highly skilled individuals whom are experts in visual communication, digital media production, web technologies, computer animation and human computer interaction.

There are various research areas that can be considered in pursuing MCDM. The first research potential is a computer-generated illusion of movement in threedimensional (3D) space or better known as 3D animation. The use of 3D animation is able to create a plot in storytelling that can inspire people to pursue their goals by providing positive reinforcement. The viewers will be able to grasp the messages more easily. In this situation, the 3D animation can be connected and studied from a psychological aspect, such as motivation, happiness and anger. Therefore, research in 3D animation will be able to assist users by providing motivational support in the form of a story that they will experience in their daily lives.

In addition to that, students can also look into public service announcements (PSA) that provide the viewers with informational videos to raise the viewer’s awareness. A 2-dimension (2D) animation is a great way to deliver information and attract people’s attention through PSA. It is a new way to create motion in 2D space that includes creatures, characters, effect, background, and sound effects. PSA is one way to deliver messages for the viewers on social issues, COVID-19 pandemic, drunk driving, mental health awareness, and others via social media or television. The study performed might be able to deliver a more impactful and stronger impression on the viewers in order to raise awareness about the issues which will then stimulate their action in the future. Therefore, studies on PSA can be carried out on the animation techniques used, character design and the attractiveness of the storyline created.

Apart from the two above-mentioned research areas, Augmented Reality (AR) is also an area worth to be explored. We see the technology which is being featured more and more in games and also on the big screen. Augmented Reality (AR) is no longer something unfamiliar which has a lot of potentials. For the ordinary person, augmented reality is usually experienced through a smart phones or tablet device as it allows people to superimpose digital content such as images, sounds, text, and any other media over real life scenes. It may be interesting to explore AR in a sport context in research. For example, demonstrating and explaining how the sport is played and the precautionary measure that should come with it. Still videos, animated videos, games, sounds, and virtual 3D objects can be assigned to the application with designated interactive buttons.

The research areas shared here is just the tip of the iceberg. They can be used as a guide to generate ideas for the preparation of titles and research proposals for MCDM. If you are planning to become an expert in a particular field and the main goal is to obtain a PhD, then do make sure that your Master and PhD fields are very similar or related so that there is a continuity in the scope of expertise later. Students need to learn about the right method of conducting research in creative digital media. UniKL ensures that students understand and prepared to conduct quality research through the research methodology subject. In addition, students are also exposed to the entrepreneurial process in creative digital media and deliver ideas in an integrated business model to solve real problems. The exposure occurs in innovation technology and entrepreneurship subject in UniKL. In that manner, MCDM is a field of study that can be the beginning of you refining your area of expertise as you contribute to the appropriate industry.

Nevertheless, UniKL encourages research collaboration with industry to provide various benefits to their students. For postgraduate students by research, these benefits include the opportunity to tackle challenging research problem with realworld applications, conduct research that has significant impact and gain access to new skills, data or equipment. Industry will be able to improve business performance by developing new techniques or technologies, reducing the risk of investing in research, and expanding the capabilities and expertise available to the company.

