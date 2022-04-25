Getting the right start

The One Academy is the perfect choice for those considering a career in the video gaming industry

So, you’re taking the A-Levels or STPM Exam. What’s next? How about pursuing a fun and rewarding career that is in demand worldwide? As you near the end of the examinations, you are probably wondering what comes after this? Here are a few steps to help you make the next move. First, evaluate your interests. Are you more of an artsy spirit or do you enjoy the sciences? Whichever speaks to you more, it is important to know where your passion lies as this path will undoubtedly ensure a happy career choice. During the pandemic, many of us picked up new hobbies and interests from staying at home and one of such is the rise of video games. As a result, the games industry has taken off and gained record-breaking sales. According to a Market Watch analysis of data from International Data Corporation, most growth in the year’s US$179.9 billion (RM778 billion) sales was registered in the mobile phone gaming market which saw a 24% increase followed by consoles (20% increase) and PC (11% increase). All three major console makers Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo reported higher than expected sales.

So what does this mean for the industry? The demand in the video game industry, and all of its supporting fields such as game design, game art, game engineering, and game development is now higher than ever making it an excellent field to venture into! The best part? Regardless of whether you are taking the A-Levels, STPM, SPM exams or even if your interest lies in arts or science, there is something for everybody in the video games scene. To cope with the rising demand, The One Academy has collaborated with DigiPen USA, the university behind the world’s first video development degree to bring exceptional computer science programmes such as (BA) Game Design, (BS) Computer Science and Game Design and (BS) Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation to Malaysia. Truly a blessing to the young creatives, this collaboration will greatly increase their career prospects in this crisis-proof industry as well as related fields such as the Metaverse, 6G, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Edge Computing, Blockchain, AI and more. Students can also opt to pursue a Diploma in Computer Science or Diploma in Game Design at DigiPen The One Academy. These courses will be taught locally by none other than the teaching team of DigiPen USA to mirror their world-renowned syllabus. So if you find yourself at the intersection of arts and science, why not give computer science and game design a go? It is the perfect opportunity to turn your hobby into a fun, rewarding career!