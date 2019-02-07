For better, not for worse

Rule #1 in skin care, which many of us often skip this vital step, is applying sun protection. Some may deem it unnecessary while others may be put off by the oily finish of most general products in the market.

In truth, sunscreen is the sine qua non (absolutely necessary) in any skin care regimen. Apply it before you leave the house as it protects skin from sun damage. However, finding the right sunscreen is important, and using it every day in your daily skin care routine will help reduce the onset of skin problems.

Total Block SPF 50+ is a sunscreen that is recommended. It is formulated with a higher Sun Protection Factor (SPF) level and is made to effectively help safeguard against the sun’s harmful rays, thus offers protection to the skin.

For us living in this tropical climate with generous amounts of sunlight, complete with Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays - these cause sunburn and skin to age. Without protection, there is also the possibility of developing a variety of skin problems.

Along with protection from the sun’s rays, Total Block SPF 50+ has anti-oxidative and ultra-moisturising properties to counteract sun-induced free radicals. This provides double protection to skin, from inside out. Moreover, Vitamin E which is an anti-oxidant, is a key ingredient in keeping cells against damage from overexposure to the sun.

Combined with anti-inflammatory properties of salicyclic acid, and you have a product that safeguards against skin redness and inflammation caused by sunburn.

To get the most out of Total Block SPF 50+, lather this fragrance-free product evenly all over your body. Re-apply every two hours or after a bath or swim. Treat your skin right and it will serve you into the years.