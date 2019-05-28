Academia and corporate collaboration

There is much advantage in forming alliances and partnerships. Where academia and the corporate world are concerned, here is one that supports the development of talent and technology towards building the future world. A MoU was recently signed to certify Celcom Axiata as an industry partner of Management and Science University (MSU).

Present at the MoU signing ceremony were Celcom Axiata chief corporate officer Zuraida Jamaluddin and head of government liaison Areehan Hj Abdullah.

The alliance between the university and telecommunications firm is set to bring advantage to the university’s students. It aims to develop entrepreneurial talent, skills and mindsets, and looks toward grooming deserving potential entrepreneur students for the digital world.

Through corporate-responsive community engagement and research endeavours, both talent and technology is expected to benefit in preparation for the future.

MSU president, Prof. Tan Sri Datuk Wira Dr. Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid is himself, a recipient of the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award (APEA) 2017. Together with his wide experiences knowledge and broad outlook, and the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation at MSU, and now with Celcom Axiata among the university’s cohort of industry partners, MSU is set to outshine.

As it is, MSU is already recognised by the Education Ministry as the country’s “Most Entrepreneurial Private University” in 2016. It was also Asia’s first entrepreneurial university to receive international recognition from Netherlands-based ACEEU.

MSU is an applied, enterprise university focused on graduate employability. As Malaysia’s best teaching and learning university, it gives priority to quality education and important learning experiences towards producing quality and holistic graduates. MSU also gives students exposure to a wide range of global learning experiences through international mobility programmes, extensive industrial training components, and personal enrichment opportunities. Elements to improve one’s competency and enhance soft skills are also blended into study programmes to help improve graduate employability.

Faculty schools house under MSU include the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies, the Graduate School of Management, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

As an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university that aims to transform live and enrich the future, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programmes that facilitate admission of students from all walks of life.For more information on programmes offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, fax 03-5511 2848, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my