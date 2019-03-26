Enroute to higher levels

MANAGEMENT & Science University (MSU) is in the league of top universities in Malaysia and among the top 2% of QS Asia Rankings 2019 best universities list. It offers specialised programmes at postgraduate and undergraduate levels in the areas of Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Information Sciences, and Engineering, as well as Business Management & Professional Studies, Education & Social Sciences, Hospitality & Culinary, and Music & Fashion.

MSU places emphasis on quality education. It incorporates 21st-century learning by way of providing education while focusing on producing holistic graduates. Its methods of administering knowledge and wisdom are diverse and innovative. Real world scenarios are adopted into classroom learning and provide opportunities for strategic thinking and thought-provoking case study experiences. These provide students practice to hone their problem-solving skills. All modules are meticulously designed with strategic industrial and corporate input, an opening vignette to major events and real-life issues around the globe.

The board of teaching professors hail from diverse multi-cultural backgrounds and industries. They have conducted high-impact research and published thought-provoking academic papers across a broad range of business, industry and professional areas. They have worked in and taught at all levels of professional and industry platforms, and their contributions have made meaningful and concrete impact in the global community at large, at home and abroad. Additionally, they have teaching experience in university-level business courses and have taught in a wide range of countries, thus bringing their rich and diverse heritage and culture, and expertise to benefit MSU students.

The postgraduate programmes at MSU are specifically crafted to cultivate leadership and capabilities needed at the highest management levels. Students are exposed to industrial hands-on challenges and relevant research to develop competency in meeting the exciting state of flux within the business and management communities of the real world. Top management are trained to quickly adapt to stay competitive, relevant and strategically position themselves to tackle global trends with MSU’s postgraduate qualifications.

MSU highly recommend its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), MBA and Master’s programmes that emphasise and recognise innovative research, scientific knowledge and industrial application across both the domestic and international platforms. A PhD is the topmost degree awarded by MSU. It signifies the highest pinnacle of academic and professional qualification. Training involves working closely with leading faculty members on projects of key interest, industrial and scientific focus. With advanced facilities and technical support, MSU provides an excellent academic environment for post graduate engagement with faculty members. These intellectuals are experienced having led top level research projects across a wide range of areas and interests that require going beyond the boundaries of interdisciplinary research.

For the post graduate, MSU offers advanced degrees at MBA, MSc and PhD levels covering an array of interests including Business Administration, Accounting/ Finance, Management, Educational Management and Leadership, Education (Teaching English as a Second Language), International Business, Master in Fashion Business, International Hospitality and Tourism Management, Early Childhood Education, Counselling and Guidance, Computer Science, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Biomedical Sciences, Information Technology, Clinical Pharmacy, Engineering, Pharmacy, Applied Science, Design and Medical Physiology. These programmes are offered under the School of Graduate Studies (SGS) and Graduate School of Management (GSM).

For more information on post graduate programmes offered at MSU, please call 603-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my.