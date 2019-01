The online shopping experience has taken the world by storm and is expected to increase and find even more favour looking at the lifestyles of today’s generation. But have you ever wondered about the process of ordering online and how the product reaches you? It’s not as easy as “click, pay and ship” apparently; yet, this mode of shopping is becoming an important part of our lifestyle.

BERJAYA University College (BERJAYA UC) is now offering an exciting new programme that through the Berjaya Business School called the Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management. It is related to online shopping but is essentially and strategically designed to meet the industry’s needs and the demands of graduates for China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

The supply chain fundamentally begins from acquisition of raw materials to production, inventory management, logistics and distribution, right up to customer’s receiving of goods. Supply chain management encompasses a range of planning and execution of processes required to optimise the flow of products in the most cost-effective and streamlined way possible. Communication and risk management among all parties involved is important.

In these times, with the green economy coming into play - supply chain sustainability has become an additional factor to consider, especially in the areas of environmental and legal issues. Logistics on the other hand, is a component of the whole process which involves packaging, transportation, distribution, warehousing and delivery.

Said BERJAYA UC’s Emeritus Prof Walter Wong - Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor by trade, manufacturing systems engineer by training: “I see he whole process as a connected web rather than a linear chain. We are living in a world, where people are engaged in business that cross international boundaries. With the global nature of business, the programme was designed to implement innovative strategies with the understanding that every product that comes to the market is a result of the efforts of various organisations. It is a complex chain of big data analytics, technology, robotics, distribution channels, risk management and sustainability”.

Wong also highlighted that students with the right skills and knowledge to deal with the turbulent global business environment and and those adept in coping with the ever changing trends and disruptions will be in demand in this highly competitive industry. He recommends current industry professionals take up the Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management - “... they can add value to their skills by understanding new frameworks to manage risk, deliver superior managerial performance and align core processes for operational excellence on a global scale”.

In December 2018, BERJAYA UC was the only local Malaysian institution of higher learning to receive two international certifications - the OHSAS 18001 (occupational Health and Safety Management Certification) and the ISO 14001 (developed by the International Organisation for Standardisation).