Heineken schools fresh grads

THE Heineken Asia Pacific Graduate Programme (APGP) was launched in 2016. Heineken Malaysia Berhad (Heineken Malaysia) has since, received applications from more than 1,000 graduates who are interested in joining the programme.

In brief, the Heineken APGP is a regional initiative designed to nurture fresh graduates. The programme spans across 24-months and offers invaluable experiences through exposure in multi-functional roles. These provide trainees with opportunities to learn, develop and grow, plus enhance their capabilities.

The APGP involves a comprehensive induction that is divided into four six-month assignments where successful recruits will get a chance to experience assignments in the Asia Pacific region, while being mentored by senior leaders of the business.

Says Heineken Malaysia Corporate Affairs & Legal Director, Renuka Indrarajah (pix), “At Heineken, we believe that people are at the heart of our company, and as we continue building Heineken Malaysia for the future, we are on the constant lookout for emerging talents in diverse fields.

“Hence, the APGP is a unique programme where we recruit top talents and expose them to the Heineken business across the Asia Pacific region. Our focus for the APGP goes beyond being just a training programme. We want our trainees to experience diverse cultures in different markets, with a focus on learning from the best to become a future leader.”

A Malaysian APGP Trainee in the Supply Chain Department, Clarins Chong (pix) is all praise for the programme. She says it enables her to work and experience an entirely different environment during rotations abroad. “This helps us train skillsets and ensures that we (trainees) are able to adapt to changing surroundings - be it local culture or people from different backgrounds,” she shares.

Find more information on the APGP at https://www.facebook.com/HeinekenMalaysiaBerhad/