Increase your worth and value - don’t stop learning

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) held its annual business-based event at its main campus in Shah Alam recently. The MSU Bizweek 2019 was organised by the Faculty of Business Management & Professional Studies (FBMP).

Diverse learning opportunities

In conjunction with the event and to add hype and attract interest, various programmes were arranged, including the 3rd Human Resource Management Forum; Bizz-Vendor; the 4th Malaysian Economic Symposium; Career Fair 2019; the 4th Halal Symposium; Seminar on Dynamics of Digital Content and Commerce Management; MSU-FMM Young Entrepreneur Pitching Competition and others.

The entire line-up of events and programmes were carefully put together, to establish a platform to build the students’ character and assimilate their entrepreneurial culture and mindset. Events such as these are part of the academic ecosystem within the MSU campus. It enhances the students’ learning experiences, enriches their personal competencies, and improves their graduate employability skills.

Parralel to this, MSU is also proud to share about its collaborations with nine industry partners, namely the Malaysian Institute of Human Resource Management; Brahims SATS Food Services; Grocermart Pte Ltd; Love Connections Sdn Bhd; My Sutera SB; Golden Horses Palace Berhad; Dorsett Hospitality International (M) SB; Chocolate Museum; and Ninja Logistics SB.

Platform of possibilities

Through Career Fair 2019, students received great opportunities to acquire internships and job offers as the event gathered MSU students and alumni, as well as employers and recruiters. This event received strong support and participation from 61 of MSU’s partner industries, all commited in supporting and assisting in the growth and development of MSU students, graduates and alumni.

Some of these dedicated industry partners include Maybank Berhad; Ripple Media; Dream Edge; DHL Asia Pacific; Malaysia Airlines Academy; Putrajaya Marriot Hotel; Schlumberger, One World Group Holdings Bhd; Nestle Malaysia; the R.E.A.L Education Group and others.

In a nutshell, MSU is an applied, enterprise university which is focused on graduate employability. Almost 99% of its graduates are known to successfully secure employment within six months after graduation. This leads to MSU’s position at #1 according to our Education Ministry.

MSU is also ranked 301 according to the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and sits among the top 200 in relation to gender equality and reduced inequalities. Since 2018, MSU has gained entry into the circle of QS Asia’s top 300 and has attained QS five-star rating in areas of teaching, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility and inclusiveness. The education institution is also the first in Asia to be recognised by Netherlands-based ACEEU as an Entrepreneurial and Engaged University and the Asia Pacific Best Brand in Education for Leadership and Human Capital Development title.

Providing the impetus to excel

Having earned all these feathers in its cap, MSU still does not rest on its laurels. Instead, it remains steadfast in its goal and role in transforming lives and enriching the future, and has been honoured with the Times Higher Education THE Awards nomination for Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year.

As one of the top university’s in Malaysia that offers recognised techniques and approaches in teaching and learning, MSU also commends its highly-qualified academics and international visiting professors who support its holistic curricular framework in delivering compelling learning experiences.

The “school” blends technical vocational education and training (TCET) with traditional academic curricula, and promotes enhancing students’ competencies through industry internships, community and creative entrepreneurship experiences, and discovery via global exposure and exploration.

For more information on the wide and varied range of education programmes MSU offers across foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible courses of study, visit https:// www.msu.edu.my/ Students from all walks of life and backgrounds are encouraged to explore education opportunities that help transform lives and enrich futures at MSU.