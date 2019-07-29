Inspire and empower

TEACH For Malaysia is engaging in collaborative efforts with 413 Fellows and Alumni this 2019. Its mission is to give all children in Malaysia the opportunity to receive education. This year, it targets 157 schools across 10 states, and aims to impact the lives of more than 111,000 students.

According to data from the Khazanah Research Institute, the nation’s PISA (Programme for Student Assessment) scores report a low, near bottom 25% of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) average score for both Reading and Mathematics.

The organisation has highlighted that heads of low-income households who do not have access to tertiary education earn some three to four times less than those with high education. Additionally, one in every five Malaysian children are reported to have not completed their secondary school education.

What the organisation does is it builds a movement of leaders to make a difference and impact high-need communities across Malaysia. Visit www.teachformalaysia.org to learn about internships, fellowships and careers, as well as details on how you can take up a two-year Leadership Development Programme and help teach and develop young minds.

Teach For Malaysia is a not-for-profit organisation. Donations are graciously accepted.