It’s been five decades and Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) has established itself as a leading provider of professional business education. It prides in an impressive track record of producing in-demand business graduates, equipped with relevant skills and knowledge, who excel in their respective fields to become industry captains and leaders of businesses.

TAR UC has also stayed true to its mission in its commitment to complement and supplement the efforts of the government by providing quality education and training across a comprehensive range of disciplines and levels. This is delivered through TAR UC’s Faculty of Accountancy, Finance and Business (FAFB) which help enhance the development of human capital in the country.

Since 1971, under the School of Business Studies (SBS) umbrella, FAFB has developed strong strategic relationships with renowned global and national professional bodies such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), CPA Australia, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM), The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILTM) and Finance Accreditation Agency (FAA).

Drawing from the faculty’s sterling reputation and academic strength, FAFB offers four postgraduate programmes - the Master of Business Administration (MBA); Master of Investment Management (MIM); Master of Corporate Governance; and Master of Accounting and Finance. These programmes are specially crafted and comprehensively cover a range of areas of study, aimed to further develop one’s potential in becoming and all-rounded business professional.

TAR UC’s MBA programme is delivered in a dynamic manner where students gain in-depth understanding of the industry. This practical method is approached through real-world business projects where students pick up key skills related to business strategies, marketing, accounting and finance, organisational and strategic management, as they would experience through encounters in real-life situations.

The MIM programme on the other hand, focuses on investment-related courses, substantially to supplement the government’s efforts in transforming our local financial sector. The takeout for the student includes gaining skills and exposure for niche jobs; improved interpersonal and communication capabilities; better negotiation, leadership, teamwork, managerial, entrepreneurial, ethical and problem-solving abilities, that are so essential in the ever growing economy.

Likewise, the Master of Corporate Governance programme prepares graduates by furnishing them with solid corporate governance knowledge and skills in integrating the efforts of various stakeholders and promote corporate performance. Students who complete this programme will also be awarded the MAISCA Grad ICSA award.

Those intending to pursue a career in the field of accounting or finance will find the Master of Accounting and Finance beneficial as it equips graduates with the ability to analyse and deduce financial information within the context of business functions for financial decision-making.

Furthermore, under FAFB’s Dual Award scheme, an academic collaboration formed with Edinburgh Napier University, UK and Coventry University, UK, enables students who have successfully completed the MBA or MIM programme respectively, to receive two master degree certificates - one from TAR UC and the other from one of the two partner institutions mentioned. With these, the student’s career prospect is enhanced, locally as well as abroad.

Added FAFB Dean, Wong Hwa Kiong: “Apart from the institution’s solid reputation with well-recognised global and national professional bodies, FAFB’s postgraduate programmes are delivered by a team of highly experienced industry professionals who come from diverse backgrounds. Through their experience, we are able to deliver high quality professionally driven and industry relevant education to industry players who are aiming to expand their career prospects and have an edge in today’s competitive landscape”.

Discover more about TAR UC’s postgraduate programmes offered by FAFB during Open Day from March 21 to April 14, 9am to 5pm at the Sports Complex of the Kuala Lumpur Main Campus or any of TAR UC branch campuses in Penang, Perak, Johore, Pahang and Sabah. Otherwise, visit TAR UC booths at major education fairs across the nation or visit its website at www.tarc.edu.my Attractive scholarships are available for those who “qualify”, on grounds of academic merit or sibling discount.