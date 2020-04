MANAGEMENT & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY (MSU) is a top international university focused on delivering quality human capital across national as well as global critical-need areas.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes in Medicine, Engineering, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Information Sciences, Education & Social Sciences, Business Management and Professional Studies, Hospitality & Culinary Arts, and Music & Fashion meet stringent standards of local as well as international bodies.

Accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the UK-based Accreditation Services for International Colleges (ASIC), the Netherlands-based Accreditation Council for Engaged and Entrepreneurial Universities (ACEEU), and the Japan-based Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), MSU has also been rated by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia and ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE).

On QS, MSU has been rated 5 Stars in Teaching, Facilities, Graduate Employability, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness; and ranks at Top 100 among the world’s top young universities and Top 200 among Asia’s best universities. QS WUR 2020 by Subject places MSU at the world Top 28 and Malaysia Top 2 for Hospitality and Leisure Management.

The postgraduate studies at MSU offers advanced degrees at MBA, MSc and PhD levels covering the wide areas in Medicine, Engineering, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Information Sciences, Education & Social Sciences, Business Management and Professional Studies, and Hospitality & Culinary Arts. These areas are offered under the School of Graduate Studies (SGS) and the Graduate School of Management (GSM).

The Professors hail from diverse multi-cultural backgrounds and the finest industry players, who are engaged in cutting edge research, the pursuit of unparalleled academic excellence and scientific innovation. They have conducted high impact research and published thought-provoking academic papers across a broad range of business, industry and professional areas.

They have worked in and taught at all levels of professional and industry platforms. Their contributions have made meaningful and concrete impact in the global community at large, at home and abroad. They have also taught university-level business courses in diverse countries, thus bringing their rich multi-cultural heritage to our country.

The post graduate programmes at MSU are carefully crafted to cultivate leadership and a real research contribution that address industrial hands-on challenges at the highest management level. Due to the tremendous and exciting state of flux within business and management communities, top management must adapt rapidly to stay competitive, relevant and strategically positioned to tackle global trends by possessing the relevant post-graduate qualifications.

In tandem with the high demand for highly skilled and competent biomedical scientists, MSU through SGS is offering a PhD by Research (Biomedicine), a Master in Science (by Research) Biomedicine and a Master in Biomedical Sciences.

Each of these programmes will provide students with the skills necessary to contribute to research that explores the science of the human body and the causes of diseases that affect humankind.

In addition, this programme will give students the quality research training to enable them to conduct independent investigative research, where they will work closely with their supervisory team who will provide guidance. The resulting thesis will represent an original contribution to knowledge and demonstrate independent judgement.

MSU’s PhD in Biomedicine aims to produce original and independent critical thinking that contributes to new knowledge in biomedicine. The programme curriculum will equip students with the background theory and technical knowledge relevant to biomedical research through a spectrum of research methodologies and critical analyses.

Whereas MSU’s Master in Biomedicine programme is designed for students who have an interest in biomedical issues and who wish to develop technical laboratory skills related to modern cell and molecular biology. Throughout the programme, students will be engaged in independent medical research within the academic institution and the life-sciences industry.

The Master in Biomedical Sciences is a coursework programme that aims to balance the theoretical with the practical in biomedical sciences. It offers more detailed focused knowledge with which students are required to carry out a laboratory-based research project and develop their critical enquiry in pursuit of new research and effective communication of ideas and concepts.

The programme endeavours to provide opportunities for knowledge enhancement in specialised fields of biomedical science, and produce holistic postgraduates capable of contributing to th e continuous development of biomedical science.

As part of the MSU’s Research Management Centre (RMC) and MSU’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS), student will work alongside researchers at the leading edge of their field and take advantage of MSU’s Industry Linkages unit’s well-established links with industry. RMC’s advanced facilities, laboratories and technical support are well equipped to help students develop their knowledge of the subject through hands on practical tasks and inter-professional working.

MSU faculty members are highly active in research, with leading projects in a wide range of areas and interests, pushing the boundaries of interdisciplinary research.

Upon graduation, students have wide career options in the field of biomedical science. This includes the role of a consultant, research and development, education, medical underwriter, and senior specialised laboratory manager. They may also consider careers as academicians imparting their specialised knowledge at any tertiary institutions.

