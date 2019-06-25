Not just any Master

WHILE Hollywood’s MIB may be able to acquaint you with a hypothetical future, Monash’s Master of International Business can help equip you to face the real and rapidly changing, as well as demanding, global business environment.

The world is getting smaller is a phrase which couldn’t be more true in the business world, especially as corporations expand their marketing and sales dealings across different countries and global trade becomes reality. As movement of people, products, money and ideas transcend national borders, a new breed of capable and culturally adaptable graduates are needed.

At best, the Master of International Business (MIB) at Monash University Malaysia is designed to focus on global aspects of business, such as cross-cultural competencies and leadership, which are crucial in meeting the evolving needs of today’s multinational companies.

“Graduates will be able to effectively analyse, interpret and form judgments about current political, social, economic and industry-related events that are likely to influence their business,” said Dr Ravichandran K Subramaniam, Director of the MIB programme at Monash University Malaysia.

“Additionally, graduates will also be trained to capture the emerging business opportunities that arise from globalisation dynamics.”

The programme, which aims to help students develop an in-depth understanding of international business environments, will introduce leading perspectives in analysing business-related events and management issues. Through independent research, presentation and case study, students will acquire the skills needed to gather relevant data for analysis, and attain the ability to effectively communicate their decisions.

“As a biomedical graduate, research and analytical skills are not enough. I needed to understand how businessese work, and more importantly, how it functions in a multi-national environment. I felt that the MIB programme would provide me with the skills and academic edge necessary to succeed and accomplish my career goals,” shared recent MIB graduate, Vayani Withranagamage.

The MIB also has a study tour component that provides students with real-world experiences of processes within multinationals and global markets.

“The study trip was definitely the biggest highlight for me. We visited China and South Korea, which are also known as the Asian power players. The trip gave me the opportunity to understand real and practical issues when doing business in these countries. Listening firsthand to the challenges and experiences faced by these organisations iwas an eye opener. It was as if the case studies we read about in class came to life!” a Sri Lankan student enthused. Another highlight of the study trip was exploring the city, learning the culture and trying the food of the different countries.

Although there are many MIB programmes in the market, the Monash MIB is one which provides students with an edge as it allows the student an alternative pathway to pursue research careers. The course syllabus is also embedded with a research component every semester. On successful completion of this programme, students will be able to apply for admission into a PhD programme.

For more information on Monash University Malaysia’s Master of International Business, please visit www.monash.eu.my/business