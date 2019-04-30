IN these modern times, who’d think that a paper qualification like a degree would hinder anyone from pursuing their passion in life where work is concerned. Yet it is, and the reason the Malaysian British Educational Co-operation Services (MABECS) and Waller Property Consultants organised the first of a series of “Out of the Box” sessions, founded on the question - “Do you think pursuing a specific major limits one to specific jobs?”

Does a lawyer need to focus on practising and “being called to the Bar”? Should medical students only look forward to only building careers in hospitals and clinics?

The event offered a platform for parents/adults and children/students to listen and engage with a panel of interesting individuals who shared their experiences having achieved academic milestones and made successful careers for themselves. However, the essence was really to encourage parent/s and children to look “outside the box” of what’s accepted, expected and sanctioned by society, family, and oneself, and be inspired by the speakers who graduated from “conventional” academic programmes yet pursued their passions way off a tried and tested track, to achieve the success they aspired.

Dr. Ezam Mat-Ali who chose a medical career was first to take the floor. Having discovered a deep love and connection for children, the doctor decided to explore specialists areas and went on to become a paediatrician, training specifically in Neonatology (medical care of newborn infants, especially the ill or premature newborn). Still, he listened to his inner voice and wasn’t afraid of change or pushing the envelope. “Radical ideas are often received with a lot of opposition. But if you believe in it, pursue it,” says he who turned 1% chances into 100% successes. Though accomplished in his field, the good doctor ventured out and did a MA in Technology in Clinical Practice which led to the launch of a clinical communication platform called Hailadoc and more recently, the MedPlanner.io app.

Somewhat along similar lines, Elain Lockman remembers when she wanted to study Aeronautical Engineering but her father had an altogether different plan for her - in Actuarial Science. A real go-getter who only but once failed throughout her academic years; the self-confessed multi-tasker who’s driven by challenge says that she chose her own major when doing her Master’s and that although she attained a Degree as an Actuarist, she never worked a day as one.

The perfect example of a successful and multi-talented woman who even has certs in singing and teaching fitness - Elain earned herself many feathers in her cap and has tried her hand in all sorts, to which many would ill-consider as following the pathway to a successful career. Still she decides her own path and works her plans to fruition.

One of her mantras - “Networking is important!” As an entrepreneur and huge on start-ups, the co-founder and director of ATA Plus Sdn Bhd says, “There will always be areas of your life you’ll need to sacrifice and balance out, not just monetarily, but time, relationships, etc. One must be prepared to give it your all, blood, sweat and tears, but having a well thought-out plan is important”.

In answer to “Should parents really decide the study path of their children?”; “Is there a foolproof education pathway that leads to success?”; and “Does one need to keep to a specific job based on what one majored in?” Ezam and Elain state that the ability to complete a challenge and accomplish what you put your mind to is most important. “Attaining a degree is just one of it. It’s really about the experiences you harness and cultivate while and after studying for your degree and what you do with yourself and your qualification.” Bottom line: Do not worry too much about the choice of course/programme as you can transfer your skills and develop yourself further. Do however realise, that the world’s your oyster!

