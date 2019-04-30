Outstanding feats and excellent programmes

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) was awarded two gold, three silver and one bronze at the Malaysia Technology Expo 2019. The gold medals were owing to “Dermacol”, thanks to MSU’s International Medical School; and “AkuaRiz Gamat Extract”, from the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences. Receiving the awards were Dr. Muhd Ridzuan Pauzi for the former and Dr. Nurzafirah Mazlan for the latter.

The silvers were attributable to MSU’s School of Education and Social Sciences for its “TILES” project led by Shahruzal Idzuan and his team; “Hacking the Science of Cell Division” by Nurul Hazwani Shamsudin and her team; and a project called “Non-Linear SVM in Autonomous Vehicle” conducted by three doctors from the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE), together with external collaborators.

The bronze was also on account of FISE’s “Competition Monitoring System” project which was led by MSU’s senior lecturer Arshad Jamal and his team of MSU students from various Honours programmes reading the Bachelor in Information Technology - Mobile Wireless and Technology, Bachelor in Creative Multimedia, and Bachelor in Computer Science, with one on his way to a Masters in Computer Science - Research.

It was such a proud moment for MSU, among the nation’s preferred universities, which focuses on developing and delivering quality human capital across critical-need areas and industries like medicine, the health sciences, pharmacy, information sciences, engineering, business management and professional studies, education and social sciences, hospitality, culinary, music and fashion.

MSU has also made its way into the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings list, taking the 301 spot, and sits among the top 200 in gender equality and reduced inequalities.

Since 2018, MSU has attained a spot in QS Asia’s top 300 and has received the DS 5-Star rating for teaching, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility and inclusiveness. MSU is the first in Asia to receive recognition by the Netherlands-based ACEEU as an “Entrepreneurial and Engaged University”. It is also the Asia Pacific Best Brand in Education for Leadership and Human Capital Development.

Postgraduate studies at MSU are carefully crafted to cultivate leadership and involves real research that allows for experience in addressing industrial challenges. Programmes also encourage interdisciplinary research and calls for constant formation of new alliances across industries and institutions of higher learning, all which help maintain strong inter-faculty links and enhance the quality of human capital.

From advanced degrees at MBA, MSc and PhD levels covering a wide spectrum of postgraduate areas of study under the School of Graduate Studies (SGS) and Graduate School of Management (GSM), MSU offers programmes in Business Administration, Accounting/Finance, Management, Educational Management and Leadership, Education (Teaching English as a Second Language), International Business, Master in Fashion Business, International Hospitality and Tourism Management, Early Childhood Education, Counselling and Guidance, Computer Science, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Biomedical Sciences, Information Technology, Clinical Pharmacy, Engineering, Pharmacy, Applied Science, and Design and Medical Physiology.