Postgrad studies at Monash

There are many opportunities for those in the workforce to further their studies, whether for their own satisfaction or to enhance their career. From postgraduate coursework to research degrees, Monash University Malaysia has a wide selection of areas of study to offer individuals in the workforce looking to pursue excellence in their careers. Programmes encompass the arts and social sciences, business, engineering, information technology, medicine and health sciences, and others.

Programme intakes are conducted during the months of February/March, July and for some courses, in October. Those interested can enquire about the courses of study, as well as the entry requirements, along with fees and application dates, deadlines and procedures, by visiting the campus. Brochures and important information, including the latest Postgraduate Prospectus also provide useful details and can be downloaded via www.monash.edu.my

Honours and/or postgraduate students who require financial assistance can explore the various scholarships offered by the university and external benefactors. Information on these grants are also available on the Monash University Malaysia website. [Pix by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay]