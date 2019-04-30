Postgraduate studies at Berjaya UC

BERJAYA University College (BERJAYA UC) offers young pioneers the opportunity to pursue qualifications in the field of business through BERJAYA Business School programmes. These include the Foundation in Commerce; Diploma in Business Management; Diploma in Retail Management; and the Bachelor (Hons) of Business Management. Students of these programmes can specialise in areas like international business, human resource management, events management, tourism management, retail management, finance, marketing, and/or logistics and supply chain.

Additionally, there is the Bachelor (Hons) of Retail Management; Bachelor (Hons) in Accounting and Finance; the Master of Business Administration (MBA); and the Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

BERJAYA UC, being part of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, provides students first-hand opportunity to see and understand how businesses operate. Students will receive a firm footing with solid foundation to become leaders in their chosen fields. Through proper coaching and guidance, they will learn the right skills and gain knowledge to develop themselves into becoming sought-after human resource assets in the corporate world.

Working adults as well as students have the choice to pursue postgraduate programmes, two of which are the Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and the MBA.

Heading the former is A/Prof. Lai Ving Kam who brings with him more than 45 years of cross border global management experience. He has also managed supply chain operations in a number of Asian countries including Malaysia and China, as well as Germany, the US and the UK. The programme, he says, consists of several core subjects which include Research Methodology and Analysis, Global Information and Communication Technology Management, Strategic Procurement Management, Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Transportation Management and Strategic Management.

According to BERJAYA UC vice-chancellor and chief executive, Emeritus Prof. Walter Wong, because people in this day and age are engaged in businesses that run across international boundaries, the programme has been designed to implement innovative strategies with the understanding that every product that comes to the market is a result of the efforts of various organisations.

“It is a complex chain of big data analytics, technology, robotics, distribution channels, risk management and sustainability, and students will be equipped with the right skills and knowledge to deal with the turbulent global business environment and cope with the ever changing trends and disruptions. These are the capabilities needed in this highly competitive industry,” Wong states.

The MBA programme on the other hand, is ideal for professional practitioners in pursuit of a new career path, those looking to advance to higher level management positions and/or upgrade their management skills.

It is benchmarked against the best practices of the Berjaya Corporation conglomerate (with businesses in property investment and development, financial services, consumer marketing and direct selling, hotels & resorts, recreation development, F&B, environmental services & clean technology, motor trading, education, etc), hence provides students with the best learning experiences and training.

Students can select areas to specialise in like international business, logistics and supply chain management, international hospitality and international tourism.

“An MBA thus provides graduates with strategic acumen, critical analytical thinking skills and a new and holistic and fresh perspective to take on leadership roles in an organisation.

“The programme is one of the most significant degrees in the world and is often favoured by employers across the profession and business field who are seeking to fill managerial positions in leading organisations across all industries. It provides graduates with strong up-to-date analytical, technical, management, entrepreneurial and innovative know-how to challenge the business world. We encourage professionals to embrace an MBA degree, be great leaders in business, and take their careers to greater heights,” Wong surmised.