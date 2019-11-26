The value of a post-graduate marketing degree

THE 21st century marketeer has to understand the mechanics, metrics and magic of e-commerce, digital marketing and data analytics.

As with costing, the skill set required is not purely mathematical, it is more related to pattern recognition and trend analysis coupled with a healthy dose of customer understanding. So what is the most effective way of adding that competency to your skill set?

There are various short courses, YouTube videos and self-help books which can give a good preliminary understanding of what is involved. However, these can be hard work if taken on your own and apart from being sometimes dated, there is no easy way to ask questions if you don’t understand something.

A second way is to undertake a specialist post-graduate degree in Marketing. It is absolutely true that much of what is learnt in such a degree course will decay rapidly. However, the pattern recognition and trend analysis skills will continue to be of great value.

Understanding which new market segments are emerging and what factors are driving their growth enables the marketeer to allocate resources far more efficiently. A good marketing analyst gets noticed quickly and can expect a rapid promotion.

So what about the cost-benefit of a second degree. The evidence suggests that a relevant second degree is a useful differentiator for most employers (unlike a PhD which The Economist has found to have a negative value). I have heard that some Malaysian employers are reluctant to hire graduates with better qualifications than their own, and I am certain that does happen. But in the longer term, the pay off in salary and promotion prospects appears strongly positive.

Employers generally do not place much emphasis on the class of degree (1st, Second Upper, Second Lower etc.) or Grade Point Average, soft skills and motivation are what they are really looking for.

Universities around the world are suffering from what is known as grade inflation (the tendency for the number of 1st class degrees to rise each year) so employers are now also wary of apparently good grades. A Master’s degree is, however, clearly a strong differentiator.

So the trade-off is the cost of the degree, the opportunity cost of losing your first year of salary against the potential upside of increased future earnings in the long term.

Recent figures suggest that a graduate can expect an average salary of RM2.4k per month whereas a Master’s holder could earn around RM3.2k. The other problem in Malaysia at the moment appears to be an imbalance of the numbers of fresh graduates and good jobs available and as a result real salaries (adjusted for inflation) are actually decreasing!

So as a student is my job likely to disappear? The answer I suspect is certainly yes. Let that thought sink in for a moment. Not possibly ‘Yes’. Certainly ‘Yes’. I could be wrong but the essential rule of strategy is to ‘Hope for the Best and Plan for the Worst’.

Just to put things in context the Brookings Institution has done some research on this and concluded that even with a post-graduate/professional qualification there is still a 25% probability that your job could be taken by a robot.

If I was an accountant or a legal clerk I would be very worried. If you have a less than high school education – watch out! Your job has less than a 50% chance of still existing in the medium term.

A good Master’s degree is not likely to be cheap, the Sunway Master’s in Marketing (a dual award MSc with Lancaster University) costs just short of RM60k. Cheaper options are available, but as with most things in life you pay for what you get.

The cost-benefit of taking another further degree later in one’s life is negative, so unlike buying a car, it is imperative to get this one-off purchasing decision absolutely right.

The idea of a ‘Gap Year’ is not a popular one in Malaysia but taking a specialist degree does allow more time for the student to consider career choices together with more like-minded individuals.

With increased possibilities of internships, the Master’s degree project and University career placements, the opportunity set suddenly gets bigger.

So when is a second degree not a good idea? If academia is not your thing or your grade point average is not good enough, then getting out into the job market early makes sense.

Also, if you are lucky enough to get a job with a blue-chip multi-national as a management trainee, I would strongly advise you to take it. If you manage that time effectively you can undertake on the job training and ask for specialist short courses to bring you up to speed. What you should not do is make any job decisions based solely on the opening salary offer.

By Dr Michael M Dent

head – Department of Marketing

Sunway University Business School

