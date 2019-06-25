Three additions to the Premier Digital Tech Institutions lineup

There are now a total of 16 local universities that make the Premier Digital Tech Institutions. The new additions are HELP University, Universiti Islam Antarabangsa and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman. Education Minister, Dr. Maszlee Malik made the announcement.

Premier Digital Tech Institutions is an initiative that was jointly developed by the Higher Education Ministry and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in 2017. Its aim is to produce top talents and future leaders in digital tech, as well as other industries such as manufacturing and agriculture, by providing a wholesome and comprehensive ecosystem of theoretical and practical training. These help prepare graduates to meet industry expectations.

“Talent is key for Malaysia to succeed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Malik. “As the world moves rapidly from IR4.0 to now discussing IR5.0, it is critical that we prepare skilled local talent for future jobs.”

The Premier Digital Tech Institutions initiative is expected to ready Malaysians in the fields of data analytics, AI, robotics and digital marketing. The entire list of 16 universities and polytechnics recognised and accepted into the Institution is available at www.mdec.my. Industry partners who support and are involved in the programme include Amazon Web Services, CISCO, Intel, JobStreet, Microsoft, Oracle Academy, RunCloud and SAS.

Said MDEC CEO, Surina Shukri: “MDEC is a strong proponent of Public-Private Partnerships and this Premier Digital Tech Institutions initiative is a great example of how alliances can powerfully impact the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy.”