Trailblazers of the future

A study commissioned by Dell Technologies undertaken by Dimensional Research, and independent research firm, conducted from Aug to Sept 2018, revealed interesting information on Malaysian Gen Z (those born between 1995 and 2012).

The online survey involved 12,000 secondary and post-secondary students aged between 16 and 23 from 17 countries around the globe. Of these, 4,331 were from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam) - 724 from Malaysia. Important information gleaned from the survey includes - that our Gen Z are unfazed about working in a digital workplace and are confident of their tech skills but worry about workforce-readiness, on having the right soft skills and experiences. They also expect to learn on the job from a co-worker or other people, not online, as they value human interaction and feel it is a crucial component in the future workplace.

An article by Dell Technologies reported that Gen Z individuals, on entering the workforce, bring with them a technology-first mentality that will propel businesses further into the digital era, potentially deepening the divide among the five generations in the workplace. Dell Technologies’ corporate fellow and vice-president of Technology Strategy, Danny Cobb, commented about these digital natives who are slick in advanced technology and proficient in data science skills.

“What is surprising is the level of digital maturity they are bringing to the workplace. Yet (thankfully) we haven’t raised a generation of robots. Gen Z sees technology not only as a tool for enabling human progress, but also as a means for leveling the information empowerment playing field. Their combination of vision and optimism is remarkable.”

Additional interesting insights from the analysis, pertaining Malaysian Gen Z.

* 90% want to work with cutting-edge technology, of which 41% are interested in IT careers; 44% want to work in cyber-security; and 54% aspire to be involved in technology research and development.

* 98% have used technology as part of their formal education. Additionally, 94% say the technology offered by an employer would be a factor in choosing between similar job offers.

* 98% are careful of what they post on social media as they feel it may impact the ability to be hired in the future.

* 91% recognise that we are entering the age of human-machine partnerships; 58% believe that humans and machines will work as integrated teams; while 33% see machines as tools for humans to use as needed.

* 81% expect to learn on the job from co-workers or other people and not online; and 74% prefer talking to co-workers in person compared to text-based communication.

* 55% prefer to go to a workplace versus working from home; and 66% prefer to work as part of a team rather than independently.

* 71% rate their technology literacy as good or excellent; 98% think that technology literacy matters; and 80% are willing to mentor a co-worker who may be less experienced with technology.

* 97% have concerns about future employment in areas ranging from right skills to lack of work experience.

* Only 64% rate their education as good or excellent in preparing them for their careers and only 27% are confident they have the non-tech skills that employers want.

“In the era of human-machine partnerships, Generation Z Malaysians have demonstrated that they have an intrinsically digital nature, but at the same time place human interaction on an equal level,” said Dell EMC, Malaysia country manager KT Ong.

“As a nation, we are at the cusp of a transformative future – one that will be led and shaped by Gen Z-ers. Organisations in Malaysia need to be cognizant of both the digital and human traits of this generation – and their concerns – finding ways to assimilate them into the business culture and philosophy to drive greater business success.”