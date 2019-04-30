Upskill and take IR 4.0 by the horns

Contributing to the dynamic workforce is First City University College (FC University College), which for almost 30 years has been producing thousands of graduates across various fields of study. The esteemed institution offers a wide variety of full-time and part-time undergraduate and postgraduate programmes eg. Master of Business Administration, Master of Design Management, Master of Software Engineering, and Master of Engineering Management, suitable for working students and employed individuals.

LEARNING is but surely a continuous process and benefits man in many ways. For today’s urban workforce, while an undergraduate degree would probably get him or her an interview and a job, continuous learning and acquiring of knowledge throughout employment can help keep one relevant in these ever-changing times. For the graduate employee who enrols into a postgraduate programme, it can provide job security and lead to career advancement.

Two of First City UC MBA students Derek Wong (pix, above) and Ang Chong Wui vouch for the programme. There was no question enrolling for the programme shared Wong, impressed with the college’s track record and the recognised degree validated by ARU. Similarly, Ang has had no regrets as lectures are delivered in a highly effective manner. “I feel motivated every time I attend class,” he says.

Graduates looking to expand their business knowledge can consider the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme which is validated and recognised by the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) from the United Kingdom. Through subjects like Project Management, Organisational Behaviour and Strategic Management, which engage students and expose them to real-life business scenarios and issues, and presents opportunities to figure out solutions, learners attain broad business sense and enhance their management skills to take on more comprehensive roles. Guest speakers are also invited to deliver talks on business, entrepreneurship, economics and management, and engage with students.

Designers who envision complementing their design portfolios are encouraged to explore the Master of Design Management programme. It is the first and only in Malaysia that offers a fusion of both academic plus creative and professional practice with a curriculum that focuses on students’ projects covering broad interdisciplinary perspectives from business and the arts. The programme teaches comprehensive design, management, entrepreneurship and branding modules and is designed to support employability and provide employer engagement. Its design research practice which is “issue-based” and presented in theory and practical and is enterprise-oriented, helps familiarise students with current design contexts. It also allows for experimentation, collaboration, creativity, self-direction and promotes social responsibility and sustainable development.

Student, Jacky Loke (pix, right) is taken up by the uniqueness of the programme and says: “It incorporates business and design, and encourages creativity in students to look for market gaps and niche markets to source opportunities and ideas in bringing forward new products, designs and services”. Graduates with no design background but with a desire to learn or enhance their creativity can put in an application.

Engineering and computing

Two new postgraduate programmes make their way into the Faculty of Engineering and Computing this May - Master of Software Engineering and Master of Engineering Management. Ideal for engineering and computing graduates, both programmes help equip students with substantial skills and knowledge in view of the Fourth Industrial Revolutionand opportunities to explore the Fifth.

Software engineering students can expect to cultivate their technological problem-solving skills and capabilities needed in management, administration and planning, and develop competence in converting innovative research ideas into viable businesses. This is achieved through the curriculum which covers knowledge, skills and abilities to empower graduates in decision-making, strategy and innovation, software engineering, task situation management and technology and architecture. Those under the engineering management programme will be put through a syllabus that combines the engineering part of technological problem-solving with the organisational, administrative and planning abilities of management, aimed to enhance skills in overseeing complex business environments from concept to completion. As a consequence, the technology-driven industry will welcome skilled engineers who understand the principles of business and the law, and individuals with tremendous advantage in the market.

Said Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Christine Lee: “The cross-discipline syllabus between the two programmes is unique feature as it enables students to experience a blended learning structure where students get to expand their understanding and out-of-the-box thinking .. And their learning curve is not restricted to a narrow or specific field.”