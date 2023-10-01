HeARTS Carnival showcase student talents

With the main organizers comprising MSU’s School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA) students of Bachelor in Event Management (Hons) and Event Project, and co-organizers comprising students of Event Practices, Seminars in Tourism, and Project Management, there were seminars on music for therapy, the rise of TikTok singers, sensitivities in fashion’s cultural appropriation, and the challenges of smart tourism; as well as short courses on content marketing strategy, social media business, hair straightening, and SSM registration, alongside ENVEX (SHCA’s Entrepreneurial and Innovation Exhibition), Game Space, and MSU Rising Star competition.
The two-day event included other competitions such as Young Chef Battlefield, Waiter Race, Music Motion and Composition, Fly Your Ideas, and Spa & Beauty Fest; with Best Western i-City Shah Alam, Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Istana Budaya, Tourism Malaysia, Ormond Hotel of the Ormond Group, Tripfez Travel and Tours, Joanna Joseph, Kidd Nextdoor, MMTA Organization, Damian Mikhail Music, Amaze Creations, Maison Zachrin Jaafars, Khaibaha Cosmetics, Seri Wajah Muslimah Aesthetics, Warisan Spa, Hairbards Studio, Teenamanaf, Bayu Spa, Professional Culinaire Association, Home Delivery Business, JM Food Consultant, Mahsuri Food, Kampong Kravers, Troika Sky Dining, Sirah Heritage Holdings, Cakedina Pastry, St Regis, KL, and Kampunglah Salai Restaurant in the panel of judges.
MoUs were exchanged with Best Western i-City Shah Alam, Cyberview Lodge, Glenmarie Hotel Golf & Resort, Milano Jewellery, Beststar Travel Centre, and Nakasutra Music Event.
