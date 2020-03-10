Industry-ready graduates

MALAYSIA’S influence in the global design industry is on the rise. From graphic designers to interior design architects, to product and even fashion designers, many proud Malaysians have attained successs both locally and internationally.

Jimmy Choo, Melinda Looi, Farah Khan, Bernard Chandran and Zang Toi are some renowned Malaysians who have achieved success for their exceptional talent.

For 30 years, First City University College (First City UC) has played a part in providing the design industry with qualified graduates through its industry-relevant study programmes offered through the Faculty of Design & Built Environment (FDBE).

Moreover, FDBE benefits greatly from its association with professional design bodies, namely the Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers and the Malaysian Design Council.

Besides the mandatory participation in their final year showcase, FDBE students will be allowed to gather valuable industrial experience through competitions or even collaborations with prominent brands.

Through these opportunities, FDBE has continuously churned out excellent graduates at all levels – Foundation, Diploma, Bachelor Degree, and Postgraduate.

Inspired by the UK’s Arts related study programmes, the Foundation in Art & Design is a one-year programme aimed at providing students with a general art and design education.

The experience gained from practical studio work as well as with 2D and 3D designing equips students to pursue the Graphic Design and Interior Architecture Bachelor Degree programmes.

Meanwhile, the Diploma in Graphic Design programme enables students to further their artistic passion at the workplace.

Students will be introduced to study activities such as research and analysis of information, and also develop their visual-creating skills through practical projects.

On the other hand, Diploma in Interior Design students will learn to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of interior design elements such as building studies, material application and furniture design.

Students will be taught to utilise software such as AUTOCad, 3D Studio Max, Google Sketchup, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator.

Meanwhile, FDBE also offers the BA (Hons) in Fashion Marketing to tap into the ever growing local fashion scene. This three-year academic programme aims to empower fashion enthusiasts to market and brand their own fashion products.

Students will be given the opportunity to explore all aspects of fashion marketing and branding, which will prepare them for careers as fashion designer, sales designer, brand designer, exhibition designer, clothing designer, retail manager, fashion merchandiser, visual merchandiser, stylist and many more.

“When our Fashion Marketing students graduate with a degree, they will possess a strong individual portfolio that showcases their strengths, skills and talents,” said Fashion Marketing Programme Coordinator Tan Eleen, who is also an active fashion illustrator with a portfolio of international fashion brands.

The first of its kind in Malaysia, the Master of Design Management (MDM) programme can be undertaken within a one-year (full-time) or two-year (part-time) period.

MDM combines academic study with creative and professional practice, with the syllabus comprising a project-led curriculum that draws on a range of interdisciplinary perspectives from business and the arts.

“This programme will not only heighten academic excellence but also provide an opportunity for participants to self-actuate and venture into other design related industries. During the programme, students will develop high-level leadership qualities along with management, communication, research, entrepreneurship, and design skills”, asserted Assistant Professor Mohd Azali Abd Rahim.

Assistant Professor Mohd Azali, whose credentials include his contribution to the iconic 1983 National Car Project, adds that MDM classes are conducted in a flexible manner. For instance, some subjects require group discussions among students while some may require a personalised tutorial session with a class supervisor.

SPM leavers are encouraged to map out their education pathway to success at First City UC’s Special Open at the Bandar Utama campus on 7th and 8th March. Fun activities, special talks and a student talent time show await visitors. Those who register on the spot during these two days will enjoy a special registration fee waiver.

Students are also invited to visit the One Stop Education Fair held at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, 13-15 March 2020! Besides the available game and activities, our Marketing and Academic Staff from all faculties will be more than happy to assist you with your queries.

Prospective Foundation students should enrol now for the April and May 2020 intake. Enrol immediately to enjoy a 50% incentive off their tuition fee. Foundation students continuing on to their Bachelor Degree studies will enjoy a 15% Alumni Incentive! Meanwhile, First City UC Alumni who enrol in the MDM programme get 25% off tuition fee while others will enjoy a 20% reduction.

Moreover, First City UC provides a variety of financial aid and scholarships. They include the First City Merit Scholarship, UEC Scholarship, Sports Scholarship, Sibling and Alumni Incentive as well as many others.

In order to provide students with only the best teaching, learning and recreational experience, First City UC is equipped with state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities besides the Library, Cafeteria, Student Lounge, IT Centre, Centre for Postgraduate Studies, Lecture and Seminar Rooms, Football Field, Indoor Sports Facilities, as well as an On-campus Accommodation with En Suite Bathrooms.

