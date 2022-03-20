Inspiring women entrepreneurs

Running a successful business while building a triumphant empire for themselves are entrepreneurial alumni of Management and Science University (MSU), Noorizlea and Noorizraina Mohd Izham, a pair of sisters.

Stamping their collective victory through establishing such a thriving business, the sisters founded Sugar Gold Group Sdn. Bhd., to help women sustain healthy skin and flawless outer beauty.

Crafting a trademark through their passion transpired into a solid career, these kinfolks are shining their way through to making their dream job a reality. Their compassionate heart is extended to not just creating success for themselves but other women in society.

Developing and sustaining a business independently is no easy feat. The amount of hard work and unceasing dedication invested into it manipulates the trajectory of its success. This was true to these sisters when they were awarded among the 100 Top Young CEO Awards 2020.

“It was such an honour receiving it in late March this year in Kuala Lumpur. We were conferred under the category ‘Top Young CEO in Beauty & Cosmetic Industry’. It was the collective hard work of all our staff and affiliates, Sugar Gold Fighters, as we like to call them. This wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for their continuous trust and support towards us and the brand,” she said.

The award was presented by Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions). Their recognition as one of Malaysia’s Top Young CEOs is set to motivate other women entrepreneurs. One of Noorizlea and Noorizraina’s subordinates, Teha Hashim, reacted to their recognition with much joy.

“Congratulations, my founder, My Acy. I adore you a lot for your humility because you are selfless and are passionate about helping others earn a living,” she said.

Noorizlea was a progression student at MSU. She graduated with two of the most popular courses, a Diploma in Accountancy in 2008, and a Master in Business Administration in 2013.

Women entrepreneurs like this duo is surely an inspiring achievement for many aspiring women in society. All these pair of sisters hope for is for the women out there to master stroke every opportunity to reach greater heights in their undertakings.

