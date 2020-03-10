Learn nursing at IMC

THE International Medical College (IMC), a private college with a long standing reputation in providing nursing education will once again be on the road bringing information closer to interested students who are keen to pursue a career in Nursing.

Parents and prospective students can find out more about the available Full Sponsorship with Guaranteed Employment that are offered to students pursuing the 3-year Diploma in Nursing programme. The sponsorship will be awarded to students who meet the criteria during the selection process.

The criteria for selection of candidates for the sponsorship will be based on academic merit, financial need and socio-economic background as well as excellence in extracurricular activities.

These sponsorships are funded by Pantai – Gleneagles Group of Hospitals and other reputable private hospitals in Malaysia. Upon graduation and registration with the Malaysian Nursing Board, recipients of these sponsorships will be employed at their sponsor hospitals.

What sets IMC apart from others is the clinical exposure that students would have gained at both Pantai – Gleneagles Hospitals and government hospitals which contribute to students’ competence and confidence in providing good patient care upon completion of their training.

Additionally, International Medical University (IMU) doctor lectures and sessions from industrial leaders provide an edge for students studying at IMC. Soft skills are taught by dedicated lecturers and students leave the college with fond memories of their college experience. To-date, all IMC graduates are successfully employed in Malaysia and around the world.

IMC is currently accepting applications for the April 2020 intake in Subang Jaya, Selangor. Sponsorship interviews will be held during campus Open Days on March 13, 20 and 27. Applicants from East Malaysia are invited to attend the interviews at venues in Miri, Kuching, Sibu and Sarikei. More information on the venues can be obtained in the advertisement in this Education Focus or at www.imc.edu.my. You may also call 03 - 8024 0757 / 06 - 233 1589 for assistance.

IMC is owned by IMU Health Sdn Bhd, which also owns the International Medical University (IMU).