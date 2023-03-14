Learning from the best

Staff and student exchange is a norm at BERJAYA University College under the Erasmus + Programme

Guest lecturers from abroad are a normal sight here at BERJAYA University College. Last month, two guest lecturers from the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, Austria Mr Rüdiger Niemz and Mr Werner Taurer were at BERJAYA University College’s 5-Star City Campus in Kuala Lumpur to share their knowledge and expertise with students and staff at BERJAYA UC.

Much to the delight of the students, Mr Rüdiger Niemz covered topics such as Introduction: Food Tourism and Gastrosophy, Culinary Communication, Food Trends and Innovation and Alpine Cuisine & European Cheese Tasting. Mr Werner Taurer covered topics in product development class I, lI, and Ill, and a site inspection of the Central Kitchen of Kenny Rogers Research & Development Department.

Their visit is part of the BERJAYA UC-FH Salzburg ERASMUS + KA107 project. This project aims to intensify the institutional collaboration between Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, Austria and BERJAYA University College in the field of tourism education, specifically in Culinary Tourism, Innovation and Product Development, and sustainable internationalisation-at-home. More importantly, to strengthen the quality of the tourism programmes offered by both institutions.

BERJAYA University College (BERJAYA UC) is the first and only partner of Salzburg University of Applied Sciences (SUAS) in Malaysia. In 2010, both institutions signed a bilateral agreement for student and staff exchanges making this the first Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility project for Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, Austria with BERJAYA University College. This is also Salzburg University of Applied Sciences’ first and only project with an institution in Malaysia and the first project for BERJAYA University College with an institution in Austria. Through the distinct geographical, political and cultural contexts of both countries students and staff will gain an instructive educational experience at the institutional as well as individual levels.

This two-way mobility allows students to study in a foreign university for 3-12 months and obtain credits which are then recognised at the sending institution as part of the higher education programme. The Erasmus+ programme also allows short-term mobility to Europe for researchers and staff for 5-60 days.

Partaking in the staff exchange programme this time round is BERJAYA University College’s Professor Dr Chung Jee Fenn (Dean of the Faculty of Education and Arts cum Director of Teaching and Learning), Asst. Prof Dr Chris Ong Siew Har (Dean of Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism) and Nabila Mohd Yunus (Lecturer of School of Tourism) at BERJAYA UC). They visited Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, Austria from 27 February 2023 to 8 March 2023 to teach the students about Malaysia’s culinary tourism cuisines such as Nasi Lemak, Jemput-jemput Pisang, Jagung, Teh Tarik, sauces from Nisa Gourmet and Hokkien mee as well as the etiquette of dining the Malaysian way and local food culture and spices. They also showcased Malaysian snacks such as murukku, kerepek pisang, kuih kapit and fortune cookies.

Last month, two BERJAYA University College students Lee Ke Xin (Bachelor of Business Management) and Tan Suet Yong (Bachelor of Hospitality Management) flew to Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, Austria under the student exchange programme for a semester abroad from February to July 2023. The sponsored student exchange programme is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.

This coming May and June, BERJAYA University College will be welcoming exchange students Benedikt Matysek and Lisa Putzhammer from Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, Austria to undergo an internship programme arranged by BERJAYA University College.

By studying abroad, students can improve their communication, language and intercultural skills and gain soft skills highly valued by future employers.

