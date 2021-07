BEYOND her beauty, Management and Science University (MSU)’s very own alumna with a PhD in Management/Business under the Graduate School of Management (GSM), Dr Corrie Mary Milka Inkiriwang, is known for her notable accolades as a medical doctor.

With a solid ten years of experience, Milka is currently a Functional Doctor at Lembaga Ketahanan Nasional Republik Indonesia (Lemhannas RI).

“My role at Lemhannas RI is to serve the nation. I am here on a contract by the government as a civilian worker in the health area. Those who work here are mostly government officials and generals from the army and police. So, when they are sick, there is a special way in dealing or treating them compared to ordinary patients,” she said.

Also the Indonesian General Practitioner Association (PDUI) Public Relations Head Officer, Milka has a profound competency in language and communication skills, and her role during the pandemic included educating people and spreading awareness on the virus.

“The biggest challenge as a frontliner during the pandemic is risking our lives to save many other lives. Honestly, I am scared, especially when seeing the infected and how the symptoms show up until they can’t breathe normally. I believe that this profession is a destiny from God for me to help people who are suffering, through my competency as a doctor. I feel bad if I can’t help them,” she said.

According to Milka, her greatest inspirations were her parents.

“My father taught me a lot about being a good leader, while my mother taught me how to be a good, smart and loyal woman with an attitude,” she said.

Recommending that she pursue a PhD after graduating from a master’s degree, Milka’s master’s supervisor further ushered her towards MSU.