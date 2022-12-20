Martial mammoth

Judo, meaning ‘gentle way’, is a system of unarmed combat created as an eclectic martial art. Doing away with weapons and strikes, and emphasizing free sparring (randori) rather than pre-arranged forms (kata), it distinguished itself from its jujutsu predecessors and led to its adoption as a primary martial art by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. Serving as a constable at the District Control Centre of the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters is a judo champion and returning alumna studying on MORE Scholarship from Management and Science University (MSU).

Nor Izzatul Fazlia Mohamad Tahir had acquired close to the 20 total that she has accumulated to date in gold medals when she graduated in 2017 with a Diploma in Management from MSU College (MSUC) at the 23rd Graduation Ceremony of MSUC.

She took 9 from the National Judo Tournament 2010-2019, 6 from the National Youth Judo Tournament 2010-2015, 3 from SUKMA 2010-2016, and 1 from the Macau International Junior and Youth Judo Tournament 2013.

The stellar performance, on top of two other silver and six other bronze medals acquired via SEA Games in Myanmar (2013), Singapore (2015), Kuala Lumpur (2017), and Vietnam, as well as Taipei at the International Junior Judo Open (2013) and the Asian Judo Open (2017), and Hong Kong at the International Judo Tournament (2014), earned her the MSU Outstanding Reward (MORE) Scholarship funded by MSU Foundation Yayasan MSU (YMSU), to progress to the Bachelor in Education (Physical Education and Health) (Hons) programme on Blended Learning (BL) mode at MSU’s School of Education and Social Sciences (SESS).

“I did it with the help of friends and lecturers who have always been supportive of my sport as well as my education, always quick to motivate me whenever I was about to fall behind in my studies.”

The aspiring sports teacher, who has just added another feather to her cap in the form of a gold medal and a world title in silat, aims to make Malaysia proud in future international judo competitions for women in the 78kg category.

Towards this end, Constable Fazlia is undeterred; by neither pain nor injury, either of which she has had plenty – dislocated elbow, broken humerus and nose, and five sutures on her eyebrow among them.

All owed to her love for martial arts and what they represent.

Central to the judo vision, for example, is maximum efficiency with minimum effort, and underlying this vision is a concept of softness controlling hardness – with the theory being that resisting a more powerful opponent will result in your own defeat, but adjusting to, and evading your opponent’s attack, will cause him to lose his balance, reduce his power, and open him up to defeat.

“That this applies, whatever the relative power, is what enables weaker opponents to beat significantly stronger ones. It’s a principle of life that I should like to direct towards an ultimate objective of benefit and welfare for humanity; both in my current career in the police force, and a possible future one in sports education.”

