Meeting industry standards

WITH Visit Malaysia 2020 kicking in, the country’s tourism industry is set for tremendous growth. In order to achieve these ambitious targets, it is crucial for the industry to be driven by well-trained workforce in hospitality and tourism.

To continuously meet the needs of the hospitality and tourism industry, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) offers a wide range of hospitality and tourism programmes to provide human capital for the industry.

Aiming to ensure that students are able to master the theories as well as the required hands-on training, the programmes’ syllabi are comprehensive with up-to-date content and practical training components. Additionally students are also taught and guided by experienced and knowledgeable lecturers from the hospitality and tourism industry.

“When I design my teaching plan and assessment, I focus on how to develop the students’ creative thinking skills. For example, for the Beverage Appreciation subject, students have to create their own cocktails. As for F&B Service Management, students are given the responsibility to organise and manage themed lunches,” said TAR UC Faculty of Social Science and Humanities (FSSH) senior lecturer Martina Chua Swee Lin.

With almost 10 years of working experience in the hotel industry, Chua’s practical session with students has them bringing their own ideas and sense of innovation, with the campus’ specialised beverage lab and fine dining training restaurants adding more value to the teaching and learning process.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit TAR UC’s Open Day at the TAR UC Kuala Lumpur Main Campus or any branch campuses in Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah from Mar 5 to 29.

Attractive scholarships are available at TAR UC on the basis of academic merit, and there is also a sibling discount for qualified students.

For more information, visit www.tarc.edu.my.