MPS-Duopharma Gold Medal 2021 for MSU alumna

The Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS) has awarded the MPS-Duopharma Biotech 2021 Gold Medal to the best final-year student of Pharmacy at Management and Science University (MSU).

Receiving the award at the National Pharmaceutical Convention Conference 2022 held from 8th to 12th November was Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons) alumna Sandrika Sangaran.

This distinguished award was awarded to the most deserving student of each institution of higher learning who excelled academically and in extracurricular activities.

As a recipient of the award, Sandrika was receiving a medal, a cash prize worth RM500, and a certificate as part of the award. The three-time Dean’s List Award recipient from MSU’s School of Pharmacy (SPH) is currently undergoing Provisionally Registered Pharmacist (PRP) training at Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

Industry exposure helped shape her character as a future pharmacist, said Sandrika; who underwent internship on-site at Alpro Seremban City Centre for community pharmacy and Serdang Hospital for hospital pharmacy, as well as virtually at IKOP Pharma for industry pharmacy and Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for clinical pharmacy during her studies at MSU.

The National Pharmaceutical Convention Conference 2022, held in conjunction with the 28th Federation of Asian Pharmaceutical Association (FAPA) Congress, was themed ‘Pharmacist Building Better Health Systems’.

