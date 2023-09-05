MSU and UNISMA expands cooperation

Management and Science University (MSU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universitas Islam Malang (UNISMA), Indonesia.

Aimed at expanding cooperation and facilitating the exchange of ideas in areas of mutual interest, the MoU counts joint development of research projects, organization of scientific as well as cultural events, and dual as well as double degree programmes between the two universities among its objectives.

Representing Management and Science University (MSU) was MSU President Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, whilst signing for UNISMA was its Rector Professor Dr H. Masykuri Bakri.

MSU recently launched its Jakarta campus and double degree programme.

Launching the MSU Shah Alam and MSU Jakarta Dual Campus as well as the MU Double Degree Programme between MSU Malaysia, Universitas Airlangga (UNAIR), and Jakarta Global University (JGU) was Malaysia Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Whilst MSU Dual Campus facilitates seamless international learning experiences for students attending both the MSU Shah Alam and the MSU Jakarta campuses, MSU Double Degree Programme offers two degrees from two universities in the three-university programme.

Other programmes offering international learning experiences at MSU include the MSU Global Mobility Programme (GMP), the MSU Global Internship Programme (GIP), and the MSU Global Leadership Programme (GLP).

With an increasingly globalized world, global mobility exposure is more important than ever. It is no doubt MSU graduates remain the popular choice among employers, with the help of MSU’s global mobility programmes.

MSU’s mission for excellence is benchmarked by internationalization, industry employability, entrepreneurship, community sustainability, research, lifelong learning, and flexible education with a 97.5% of graduate’s employability rate, ranked by Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

Further, various skills enhancement programmes which are aimed to improve student’s competitiveness are offered to students. The Graduate Employability Skills (GEmS) and Personal Enrichment Competencies (PEC) programme at MSU serves to improve the students’ soft skills.

MSU is a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and multi-global-ranked institution focused on building holistic human capital. Envisioning a better, more sustainable future for all, we champion equality by providing a level playing field across extensive efforts in transforming lives and enriching the future.

MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities; Top 200 among Asia’s best universities; Top 30 among Southeast Asia’s best universities; Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking as well as Top 401+ for Times Higher Education University Impact.

MSU has also been awarded QS-rated 5-Stars on the metrics of Overall as well as Teaching, Graduate Employability, Academic Development, Internationalization, Hospitality and Leisure Management, Online Learning, Social Responsibility and Inclusiveness.

