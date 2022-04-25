MSU wins 6 awards from MTE 2022

Management and Science University (MSU) has bagged two gold, two silver, a bronze, and the Outstanding Innovation Award from the Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2022.

Leading in the gold medals list is a Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Generation System for Highway Streetlights and the MSU Assessment Chart for Children with Special Needs; respectively in the Protection of the Environment, Energy, Water, Wastewater, Sanitation, and Green Technology sub-category, and the Social Innovations and Entrepreneur Management sub-category of MTE.

The award-winning innovations are from MSU’s research into Environmental Sustainability and Blindness Prevention; respectively by researchers from the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) and the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS).

The FISE team, led by Dr Safaa Najah Saud Al-Humairi, comprises Dr Ahmad Sukri Ahmad, Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Irsyad Abdullah, Junaidi Daud, and Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering student Sharifah Athirah Sharif Zulkepele.

Their work also won the Outstanding Innovation Award in the Safety and Security sub-category of MTE 2022.

The FHLS team, led by Associate Professor Dr Mohd Zaki Awg Isa, consists of Department of Optometry and Vision Science Head Fairuz Mohd Nordin and Master in Science (by Research) Biomedicine student Mohamad Khamal Haqqim.

In the silver medals list are a Smart Infrastructure Covid-19 Monitoring, Communication and Technology Operational System in MTE’s Safety and Security Technology sub-category and a Smart Poultry Farm Monitoring System for Temperature, Humidity and Ammonia Gas in the ICT category; both the work of researchers from MSU’s Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE).

MSU researchers in the Innovative Engineering Solutions group, led by FISE’s Dr Safaa Najah Saud Al-Humairi, comprises Fazlina Mohd Lazim, Dr Omar Ismael Ibrahim, and Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Electrical and Electronic) (Hons) student Kesavan Selvaraju. Industry researchers from Soon Seng Construction and SPCL Systems Sdn Bhd complete the group.

Researchers in the Big Data group, led by MSU Senior Vice-President for Research, Innovation, Technology and System Professor Dato’ Dr Md Gapar Md Johar, consists of FISE’s Ts Dr Asif Iqbal Hajamydeen, Associate Professor Dr Mohammed Hazim Alkawaz, and Master in Computer Science students Naila Zakia Malika and Fatria Adha Jumara.

MTE’s Healthcare, Personal Care Technology, Biotechnology and Life Sciences sub-category presented a bronze to MSU’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS) researchers in the Applied Health Science group; for their ‘Potential Effects of Beri Hut Supplement towards BPA-Induced Testicular Dysfunction in Rats’.

Led by FHLS’s Muhammad Danial Che Ramli, the group consists of Dr Mahathir Mohd Uzid, Associate Professor Dr Norshafarina Shari@Kamarudin, Anita Zara Weinheimer, and Bachelor of Biomedical Science (Hons) student Shamim Nur Raudhah.

Led by FHLS's Muhammad Danial Che Ramli, the group consists of Dr Mahathir Mohd Uzid, Associate Professor Dr Norshafarina Shari@Kamarudin, Anita Zara Weinheimer, and Bachelor of Biomedical Science (Hons) student Shamim Nur Raudhah.

The group is joined by MSU's Bachelor of Biomedical Science (Hons) alumna Dr Syntyche Seow Ling Sing a fellow researcher from Ganofarm R&D Sdn Bhd, and another industry researcher from the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) Malaysia.

