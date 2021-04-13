Next-gen cyberspace guardians

THE Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way we live and behave. It has also accelerated the shift towards a more digital world where people rely on the internet for news, digital entertainment, online shopping and more.

With more and more industries making the digital shift, simultaneous trends within business and cyber-criminal organisations have elevated security risks for both consumers and businesses.

Seeking to equip students with skills and knowledge in various areas of information security, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College’s Information Security programme – conducted by the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology (FOCS) – trains students on how to detect, prevent and defend information systems from unauthorised access.

This pandemic is one of the greatest factors that contribute to the transformation of brick-and-mortar businesses to ‘click-and-mortar’ in order to maintain business continuity according to cyber security engineer Chan Weng Siang, whose main responsibilities include conducting security assessments, performing security compliance audit and conducting security evaluation for products. He graduated with a Bachelor of Information Technology (Hons) in Information Security from TAR UC in 2019.

“Initially, I thought that information security was all about hacking. But during my years at TAR UC, I realised that cybersecurity is not about attacking, but protecting,” he explained. “If businesses fail to provide a secure channel for online transactions, it puts customers at risk where their payment card information could be easily captured by malicious entities.”

“As IT professionals, we have to be keen on learning and understanding new technologies, identifying security loopholes and developing solutions to ensure secure use of technologies. As a student, my lecturers not only educated us with up-to-date teaching materials but also inspired me to venture into different areas of knowledge. Industry collaborations allowed me to get to know industry professionals and better understand industry requirements.”

For Cheow Jia Jian, his desire to make an impact in cyberspace and a love for puzzle-solving fuelled an interest in cybersecurity. A recent graduate of the Bachelor of Information Technology (Hons) in Information Security programme, he is currently employed as a junior information security consultant.

“My syllabus laid a solid foundation for skills needed for my career and I was blessed with opportunities to participate in various competitions and events such as hackathons,” he said.

“The experience gained here gave me an edge in securing a job. I also got to know a lot of like-minded people who shared my interest in cybersecurity. We were able to discuss and share insight on this industry and gather information that I found useful along the way.

“Cybersecurity impacts everyone and it goes beyond the digital divide. It is not hard to get into, but it takes loads of hard work and keeping your skills up-to-date is important as the industry landscape changes rapidly. But trust me, you will never get bored as you continue to learn new things.”

Apart from the fundamentals of information security, TAR UC students pursuing the Bachelor of Information Technology (Hons) in Information Security programme will also learn about computer networking and software development and elective courses such as vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, digital forensics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and cloud computing and so on which are offered to students, enabling them to expand their areas of expertise and make them all-rounded.

Named as a Premier Digital Tech University (PDTU) by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) twice, TAR UC is well-known as a top provider of digital talents in the country where many of its ICT graduates are highly sought after by the industries.

“Our Information Security programme graduates have maintained a high employability rate and are able to secure full-time employment immediately upon completion of their undergraduate studies,” said Ooi Chun Pew, associate dean of FOCS’ Department of Information Systems and Security.

