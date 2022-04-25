Offering the best in vocational education

Without a doubt Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is now the “first-class” education offered to all students who can pursue vocational education starting from the age of 16 years old without any entry requirement. BERJAYA TVET College (BTVET) offers the best vocational education in the field of business, information technology, culinary arts and hospitality management starting from Certificate to Degree. At present, graduates of TVET education have good career opportunities and incomes because vocational education provides the necessary skills required by the industries in Malaysia.

BTVET programmes range from Level 2 Certificates to Level 6 Degree of which each level represents one year. Students are encouraged to do Value Add programmes based on their expertise with our foreign partners for additional certifications from recognised institutions aside from programmes endorsed by Jabatan Kemahiran Malaysia, Ministry of Human Resources. Our partners include City & Guilds (UK), American Hospitality Academy (USA) and National Computing Centre (UK), International Management Institute (IMI), Switzerland, and London Academy of Professional Training (LAPT), UK.

BTVET College offers Business Management programmes with Top Up degrees from the United Kingdom, New Zealand and France. This programme offers specialisation in Retail, Business Management and E-Sports Management. Collaborating with NCC, BTVET offers a Level 7 Post Graduate Diploma in Business for working adults who wish to pursue higher studies and it is conducted in a part-time model with a hybrid teaching methodology. These programmes offered under are skill-based courses applying practical-analytical concepts to each subject offered.

Information Technology (IT) programmes are the way forward under the current pandemic as the IT era grew economically worldwide. With the current launch of MyDIGITAL and Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint by the Malaysian government, this project contains various initiatives for three-phased implementations until 2030, including investments to be made by the government and private sectors requiring special IT skills in the highly-tech industries. BTVET prepares and moulds the students into a digital literacy society to enhance and upgrade the digital economy vision for students specialising in programmes such as Web Development, Business Information Systems and Digital Marketing.

BERJAYA TVET College has successfully churned out many graduates for the Culinary and Hospitality programmes with almost full employment within six months of graduation. The hospitality and culinary programmes have obtained recognition from various colleges and universities in the world. The international recognition has enabled the students to be “industrial –vocational” experts in their respective fields. Confident and poised with a good personality, the students are ‘hand-picked” for job employability being benched-marked at international standards.

BTVET also has a programme for “Special Needs” students, especially catering for slow learners. This programme which runs for 8 months covers basic skills in Basic Communication, Application Software, Food and Beverage and Basic Culinary skills. BTVET also provides special schemes for the B40 community and also Special Teachers scheme for both private and government school teachers.

Working adults who wish to pursue vocational education can opt for a hybrid model through various schemes provided by BTVET. Custom-tailored courses which are HRDF claimable can be designed specifically for organisations who are keen to train their staff. BTVET is also the Authorised Training Provider for PERKESO, offering a variety of short courses under the PENJANA and EIS scheme.

“Being a prime institution in providing vocational education at both local and international standards, BTVET strives to prepare students to become street-smart, technically inclined and industry-ready graduates. Here in BTVET, you BEGIN HERE and EXCEL HERE,” stressed Mr Kanendran T Arulrajah, President of BERJAYA TVET College.

For further enquiries, please contact us at 018-3211115 or email bc.info@berjaya.edu.my