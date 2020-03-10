Overseas education options

THE first of many exhibitions to come, IDP Education Malaysia will be organising the IDP Study Abroad Exhibition March 2020 this month, with each exhibition taking place in nine major cities from today to March 21.

This month’s exhibition will have the highest number of participants from 90 universities/institutions that spans across Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada.

Occurring in Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Penang, Ipoh, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, IDP’s dedicated team will be at the exhibition to guide students to kickstart their educational journey in the next July/September 2020 and January/February 2021 intakes.

With 50 years of experience in placing students globally, IDP Malaysia will be guiding students in pre-counselling and application submission to student essential assistance. Those who are planning to study overseas can find out more on degree/diploma transfer options from IDP’s counsellors.

IDP Education Malaysia will also have IDP Kuala Lumpur/Subang Jaya Application Day for the United Kingdom and New Zealand on Mar 13 and 20 for the respective countries from 2pm to 4pm.

Students who bring along their friends and family to speak with IDP representatives at the exhibition will be able to redeem an exclusive IDP merchandise.

Attendance for the exhibition is free and to ensure visitors can meet with the institution of their choice and to redeem their prize during the event, it is important to pre-register online at www.idp.com/malaysia.