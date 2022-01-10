Paving the way forward

Not all heroes wear capes. Some come in lab coats. Management and Science University (MSU)’s alumnus, Muhammad Fairuz Shah Abd Karim, who also goes by a diminutive, Che Shah, is one alike.

A clinical lecturer and general surgeon at the Faculty of Medicine at one’s of the public universities in Klang Valley, Che Shah shares all things working at the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in Selangor.

“I am not directly involved with the Covid-19 patients or wards. However, we all are in a way or another required to manoeuvre and approach things in a different way, even the normal routines we were once used to. The challenge is definitely there for all of us. We have to just work around it. As a general surgeon and clinical lecturer, I do my best to support them in any way possible,” he said.

This 35-year-old is married to his best friend turned wife and is blessed with a child. She was his classmate during their undergraduate study, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at MSU’s International Medical School (IMS), Bangalore, India, campus.

MSU believes in continuous and progressive growth. It never ceases to develop and extend its services and programmes. Similarly, its MBBS programme has been garnering many accolades and attention since its inception. Turning the first sod on all things medical with its avant-garde facilities and extensive programme outline, MSU’s MBBS programme is one of its kind.

Che Shah’s batch was the very first to travel to MSU’s offshore campus in Bangalore, Karnataka. Their experience as the first-timers was thrilling and eventful at the same time.

“It was just 75 of us who went there. We were the first to be sent there. It was as though a curtain call on us. Frankly speaking, it was challenging to be the first one to be there. The accommodation was okay, but the facilities at that time were very limited. We had very little to work around with, but we managed it. It was after all our passion and dream to be there and study MBBS. We had a culture shock, but it had only helped us grow as amazing doctors. We made full use of the resources that were given to us. Despite the challenges, we had opportunities to learn new things and new opportunities helped us grow for the better,” he said.

Che Shah’s journey of success began at his alma mater. He won multiple awards during his undergraduate study. Up his sleeve are a few of Dean’s List Awards by the International Medical School (IMS) and a Chancellor Gold Medal on the graduation day. This exemplary student was given a golden opportunity to present a valedictorian speech during his convocation. To top it off, he was an excellent student with remarkable merits in both academic and co-curricular activities. The Bangalore Baptist Hospital in Karnataka, India has also awarded him as the Best Medical Student of the Year.

Among many unforgettable experiences Che Shah had during his stay at IMS’ offshore campus in Bangalore, one that he is forever grateful for is the campaign he conceived, The Hope Project: Our Children are the Future.

“This is one of the things I did in my life that I will forever be proud of. The smiles we brought on the faces of the children were absolutely amazing. My classmates and I, the IMS medical students, went to Soniya Nursery, Primary and High School in Bangalore to educate the children on personal hygiene and grooming. This school was located in the outskirts of the state. The children hailed from underprivileged communities in the rural areas of Bangalore. Everything they witnessed on that day was foreign for them. We also contributed some funds and donated a lot of books to build a library in that area. We consider it a blessing,” he said.

A surgeon, video producer, amazing communicator, and a top-notch student, Che Shah is a multitalented, down-to-earth guy with so much more to offer. He is a polyglot too. He speaks English, Malay and Hindi, which he learnt from his late father. His love for what he does was inspired by him too. His father who was from Pakistan was a pharmacist in Malaysia. This intelligent man passed on knowledge, love and aspirations to his son who has now taken after him, paradoxing the saying: the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“I had psoriasis when I was in high school. My late father used to bring me to the hospital often for treatments. That is when I fell in love with the medical line. This career is about helping others, saving others and giving them a second chance at life. That is what I love the most about it. My father was also in this line; he was a pharmacist. So, I guess that is where I got all this from.

“I love what I do, but just like any other career, this has its own challenges too. Among the many is that I can’t promise a dinner with anyone because surgeries are unpredictable and that means I have to be on my toes. Surgeries are not just about what happens inside the operation theatre. I have to consult the patient prior to the surgery, do the operation on them, and follow up post-op. We as surgeons are committed to a patient until they get healed completely. We are a part of the process as much as the patient is. We have to be ready to make sacrifices. We sometimes miss family times and that means some of us could even be unfortunate to not witness our kids grow,” he said.

Cheh Shah is in the midst of gazettement, transitioning from his Master’s Degree to becoming a full-fledged licensed specialist. His next goals are to be registered as a specialist and recognized by the National Specialist Registry and pursue a specialization in urology in 2022.

The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) is a 5-year programme offered through the International Medical School (IMS) at the MSU main campus in Shah Alam and its off-shore campus in Bangalore, India, which is Malaysia’s first medical school to receive a five- year accreditation from the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC). In addition, MSU’s MBBS programme is recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI), Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) and Maldives Medical and Dental Council (MMDC).

Intakes for the MBBS programme is on April and October, qualified students are required to sit for the Medical Entry Test (MET) at the MSU campus in Shah Alam to determine their aptitude for the MBBS programme.

Want to be a doctor and qualified to sit the Medical Entry Test (MET) at MSU? Look out for more information on scholarships and fee waiver, please call 03-5521-6868, email your enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my