Data science: The key to the future

THE Master in Data Science (MDS) programme is designed to meet the growing demand for professionals with expertise in computer science with a specialisation in data science domain.

According to Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the digital economy is exploding and growing faster than the overall economy as whole Big Data & Analytics (BDA) is one of the focus areas to strengthen the national BDA ecosystem to increase BDA usage as a substance for further economic growth.

This year, MDEC aims to have 20,000 data professionals, while there are currently 6,000 data professionals involved in various MDEC-related programmes.

It is stated that 12,000 Big Data Scientists are needed within the next two years to spur Malaysia’s data-driven economy. As a result, a tremendous amount of data professionals are required to produce further economic growth in data analytic related activities.

“Data scientists are highly educated; 88% have at least a Master’s degree and 46% have PhDs and although there are notable exceptions, a very strong education background is generally needed to build the breadth of knowledge required to be a data scientist,” notes KDnuggets, a leading site on Big Data.

To meet these demands, the MDS programme at UniKL is the best fit. This is the first programme in Malaysia that offers dual degrees with an international partner, La Rochelle University (LRU) from France.

This three-semester programme encompasses multiple sub-areas including Big Data and Data Mining, Math and Statistics, Information Systems, Software Engineering, and Entrepreneurship.

All courses are conducted as a modular basis at the UniKL Malaysian Institute of Information Technology (UniKL MIIT) campus here in Kuala Lumpur by joint academicians between UniKL and LRU.

UniKL and LRU have also established a strategic partnership by having the UniKLR-ICTLab which focuses on Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Image Processing and Human-Machine Interactions. It aims to support and improve data analytics research carried out by students and researchers.

Experts in data science are needed in nearly every area, from government protection to dating apps. Millions of companies and government agencies depend on big data to thrive and serve their customers better.

Careers in data science are in high demand and this development will not stop any time soon. UniKL offers a comprehensive course construction, and well-equipped facilities that match with the prospects of industrial revolution 4.0. This is indeed the course for the 21st century’s demanding job market.

Student intakes are done twice a year, in January and July. For further details, visit www.unikl.edu.my or send an email to mhafize@unikl.edu.my. Alternatively contact 03-2175 4146.