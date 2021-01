FOR Arivananthan Kanakasundar, the opportunity to pursue his postgraduate studies at Management & Science University (MSU) has been a good learning experience so far. In addition, he gets to fulfil his parents’ dream of obtaining a master’s degree and making them proud.

The 27-year-old Klang lad is currently pursuing the Master in Science Food Service Technology at the School of Graduate Studies (SGS). As an alumnus of MSU’s Bachelor in Biomedical Science (Hons) and being among the top students, he has received the Dean’s Award five times and the President’s Award three times.

Arivananthan, who was also a recipient of the Chancellor Gold Medal Award at MSU’s 23rd convocation ceremony in 2018, added: “The experiences I’ve had at MSU has also shaped my decision to apply for postgraduate studies in MSU(itself). I believe MSU’s reputation as one of the top universities in Malaysia will equip me with the necessary knowledge and skills to support my future professional career.”

He is currently a research officer and special officer to Senator Datuk Dr Ananthan Somasundaram, deputy chairman of the Skills Development Fund Corporation, a Malaysian statutory body under the Human Resources Ministry.

On his postgraduate journey, he said: “I am not focusing on my career advancement just yet because I want to focus on research. The passion for research spurred me to pursue my postgraduate studies. I think it is always best to pursue your postgraduate studies after getting a bachelor’s degree because you are still young and have fewer commitments. In addition, taking the postgraduate journey would give you in-depth knowledge of the subject.

“As I am doing my postgraduate studies in a flexible learning mode while keeping my full-time job, it demands greater commitment. I have to balance my time between work and postgraduate studies. But thanks to my supervisors and course mates at MSU, I have faced no issues so far.”

With interest stemming from his final-year project back during his undergraduate studies, Arivananthan will focus his research on “Isolation and Molecular Characterisation of Endophytes from Peels of Psidium Guajava and Citrus Limon”.

“I chose this research topic on endophytes because I’m curious about the potential of endophytes to mankind. I knew it would boast an interesting discovery of endophytes that can be isolated from the peels and the potential they hold as antibiotics, anticancer, antiviral as well as antitumor products. I hope through this research, I will be able to identify new species of endophytes that holds the potential to help mankind in the medical field.

