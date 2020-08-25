The best time to pursue a master’s degree

THE Covid-19 pandemic has caused unemployment figures to rise globally, and has been devastating for the world economy. Some industries were more severely impacted than others, with jobs in tourism, hospitality, and retail wiped out around the country, and across the globe.

It comes as little surprise that workers from all industries are using this time to reevaluate their career choices. Some are considering changing career paths entirely; others want to challenge themselves professionally, or learn a new skill-set to future proof themselves against a volatile job market.

While the education sector has had a massive shakeup, the good news is that many universities have used this as an opportunity to raise their game when it comes to educational technology – Covid-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of higher education. The Malaysian Ministry of Higher Education is also keen to attract more postgraduate students post-pandemic to boost the country’s economy and career prospects across all job sectors. When you consider all of these factors, is there a better time to pursue postgraduate studies?

It might be time to think about your future goals. Where do you see yourself in five years? Look at your strengths and weaknesses – which areas do you feel like you want to improve? Perhaps you feel ready to make a switch into another field altogether, or want to climb the ladder and develop your management skills? A master’s degree can help you rise through the ranks to senior manager, general manager, or even director level.

Pursuing a master’s will boost career options, benefitting you professionally and help develop your personal growth. As the workforce evolves, a postgraduate degree tells employers that you’re dedicated to enhancing your industry expertise and credibility. You also get to focus on a particular field of study, which will help you become more marketable in your specialised area and industry.

The International University of Malaya-Wales (IUMW) offers master’s degrees in business, communication, and science & technology that are tailored to suit professionals with a full-time career, so you don’t have to put off one to pursue the other. So if this pandemic has got you

re-evaluating your career path, why not take the first step and see what’s out there for you?

Join a master’s programme at IUMW and you will find so many opportunities to build a strong network of individuals that can help you with your future career path, and give you knocking rights to the doors of many prospective employers.

IUMW also holds regular talks by industry leaders on contemporary market issues; most recently were talks by Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad (Chairman, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd), and Ong Ching Chuan (Assurance Leader, PwC Malaysia) – as well as being some of the best networking opportunities, such talks and events will open your eyes to new and changing trends and dynamics within your field.

Programmes at IUMW have international recognition, and some have additional certification from professional bodies such as the Chartered Management Institute, which give you and future employers the assurance of a good quality, industry relevant programme.

If you’re ready to take the first step towards a brighter career, visit www.iumw.edu.my or call 03-2617 3131. Or reach them via WhatsApp +6011 – 3663 3644.