Pride of MSU

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that dengue cases are rising; half the population is at risk; and severe dengue is the leading cause of serious illness and death especially in children, in many parts of the world. Without any treatment available for dengue or severe (haemorrhagic) dengue, prevention by way of effective vector control becomes crucial; even more since Aedes is also the vector that affects Chikungunya, Yellow Fever and Zika.

To this, Malaysians have Management and Science University (MSU) to thank. A team from MSU picked up a gold award for their betel-based anti-larvae creation X-LarV by MSU at the Selangor Innovation and Creativity Exposition 2018 (SLICE ‘18) in November last year.

The team from MSU International Medical School comprised of Bachelor of Medical Sciences (Honours) students Afrina Ariff, Nur Alya Syarafina, Che Nur Azni Nazira, Nor Atika and Noralaina Yahya. Together with senior lecturer and researcher Dr. Muhd Ridzuan Pauzi, they received an award which came with a cash prize, presented at a ceremony held at the Universiti Selangor (UNISEL) Pro-Chancellor Hall.

Prior to SLICE ‘18, the same team received the “Best Research Award” from the Medical Undergraduates’ Scientific Research Meeting (MUASRM). Their research was titled “The Efficacy of Piper Betel Extract as Natural Larvicides against Aedes Aegypti Larvae”.

As natural ingredients are more readily biodegradable, pose lesser side effects and are gentler on the skin, you could say that X-LarV does not compromise on safety yet is deadly in its efficacy. The natural product is reported to kill Aedes aegypti larvae within half an hour of its application but remains safe to humans.